Two classic sweet shops in Queens are getting in the holiday mood.
Aigner Chocolates in Forest Hills and Schmidt’s Candy in Woodhaven both predate World War II. And now they’re surviving the virus crisis.
The showroom at Aigner Chocolates was closed last year during the Easter holiday as the impact of Covid was just getting worse at the time. But this year, the sweet shop on Metropolitan Avenue will be more festive. The storefront will be decked out with Easter-themed decorations.
The shop at 103-02 Metropolitan Ave., which celebrated its 90th anniversary last year, offers chocolate-covered Easter Oreos, a large bunny with a cart, a large chocolate basket, a medium Easter egg and chocolate-covered Easter peeps.
On Saturday at noon, the Easter Bunny will appear, played by GingerBread Lane creator Jon Lovitch.
“Easter is all about the kids and we knew after the year we’ve all had, that we could use some extra joy,” said Mark Libertini, co-owner of Aigner Chocolates, in a press release. Lovitch bought a bunny costume online last year, not wanting his daughters to miss out on the Easter experience.
“As a dad of a little girl I really have grown to love seeing kids happy, and this is giving me an opportunity to spread a little magic in a time where we need it more,” Lovitch said in the release.
The Easter Bunny will be seated on a stool and children will be seated on a bench several feet away.
“Aigner Chocolates has always been about community and we are so moved by the showing of support we’ve experienced over the last 12 months,” co-owner Rachel Kellner said in the press release. “I truly believe in the healing powers of community and chocolate and we hope this special Easter experience does just that.”
Libertini and Kellner took over the business in 2015. It opened in 1930 as Krause’s Candy Kitchen and was bought by the Aigner family in the early 1960s.
For more info, call (718) 544-1850 or email rachel@aignerchocolates.com.
Schmidt’s Candy at 94-15 Jamaica Ave. is also prepared.
“We are stocked and ready to go,” said owner Margie Schmidt, whose grandfather started the business in the 1920s.
There are homemade cream eggs, marshmallow eggs, bunnies with baby carriages and bunnies with cars, among other treats.
Chocolate crosses are also available at the store, which is open each day.
“We are loaded up,” Schmidt said.
For more information on Schmidt’s, call (718) 846-9326 or visit schmidtscandy.com. The business also ships orders.
