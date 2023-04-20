The first meeting for the new class size working group met on Wednesday afternoon with over 60 participants in attendance to tackle the impending state mandate.
The group, which contains 42 members not accounting for additional union representatives to be determined, will gather input and feedback on the implementation of the new class size legislation.
The legislation was signed into law by Gov. Hochul last September and prescribes new class size caps for all city Department of Education district schools from kindergarten through 12th grade and requires the creation of a class size reduction plan, to be phased in over five years, for all DOE community district schools, according to the agency.
In addition to requiring the development of the class size reduction plan, which must be approved by the United Federation of Teachers and the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators, the law also requires the submission of annual implementation reports.
The DOE says it anticipates being in compliance with the legislation for the next two years and hopes to use feedback from the working group to determine approaches to reaching compliance in the years ahead.
“We will only succeed in meeting the requirements of the class size legislation with the support of our families, educators, and community partners,” said Schools Chancellor David Banks.
“The class size mandates included in the legislation passed last year will require difficult decisions and trade-offs in the years ahead, as well as require more funding and other resources,” he continued. “It is critical that members of our school communities are included in this process and help guide the decisions that must be made around implementation of this law.”
Deborah Alexander, a District 30 parent who was selected for the group, said it is the trade-offs that she is concerned about.
“We all believe that lower class sizes are a good goal, that fewer kids in a classroom means more individualized attention and that would be good for students with [Individualized Education Programs], for students at an [Integrated Co-Teaching] class,” said Alexander. “Overall, however, it’s a domino effect.”
She said she is concerned that students won’t be able to go to their zoned school because class sizes are reduced.
“Now, are we busing kids to other districts, to other boroughs?” she said. “You can’t invent space out of nowhere.”
Students with IEPs and in ICTs, however, might be impacted in other ways, notes Alysa O’Shea, another working group member who is also the first vice president of the Citywide Council on High Schools and who has a student with an IEP in District 5.
“Currently, no more than 12 (or 40%) of students in the class can have an IEP, and this will effectively be reduced to 8 or 10 students maximum depending on grade level,” she told the Chronicle in an email.
“For high schools, there may be a crisis in meeting IEP mandates and finding Special Education teachers certified in math and science.”
O’Shea continued, “I am especially worried about how this class size legislation affects high schools in Queens, where overcrowding is the norm and many buildings operate in shifts to accommodate our high enrollment numbers. How will we meet 80% compliance by 2027, or 100% by 2028? NYSED is threatening to withhold up to $765 million in funding from NYC Schools if corrective action plans aren’t implemented. This could be a financial disaster for our borough.”
Other Queens members of the working group are parents Al Suhu, Ronald Britt and Vijah Ramjattan, Francis Lewis High School Principal David Marmor and District 30 Superintendent Philip Composto.
The DOE says it selected members from a large and diverse group of applicants with a goal of including parents or guardians of students, educators, advocates, researchers and other key stakeholders.
It considered individuals’ geographic representation, experience, school affiliation (including grade composition and size of the school), as well as organizational affiliation.
