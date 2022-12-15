A caravan of Christmas cheer rolled through Howard Beach and Lindenwood on Sunday, picking up hundreds of toys to deliver to the NYPD 106th Precinct’s toy drive.
The third annual event was hosted by the Howard Beach Lindenwood and New Hamilton Beach civic associations.
The route looped through Howard Beach, Hamilton Beach and Lindenwood, escorted by the West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department.
At top center, Roger and Holly Gendron, the Clauses, are seen with officers from the 106.
At right, Councilwoman Joann Ariola, left, and state Sen. Roxanne Persaud spread the cheer alongside HBL Civic Co-presidents Barbara McNamara, right, and Phyllis Inserillo, who moonlights as Minnie Mouse.
— Deirdre Bardolf
