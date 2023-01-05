Numerous Queens civic organizations, including the Queens Civic Congress, voiced their opposition to building a casino in the Citi Field parking lot Tuesday, noting that the site in question is parkland.
In addition to several area residents and experts, the coalition — known as Save Flushing Meadows Corona Park — includes A Better College Point Civic Association, the Auburndale Improvement Association, the Bayside Hills Civic Association, the Bay Terrace Community Alliance, the Bellerose Commonwealth Civic Association, the Douglaston Civic Association, the Flushing Meadows-Corona Park Conservancy, the Holly Civic Association, the Juniper Park Civic Association, the Kissena Corridor Park Civic, the We Love Whitestone Civic Association, all of which are members of the Queens Civic Congress, which represents more than 60 groups.
“Our message to state legislators is: Our parkland is irreplaceable. It is not for sale,” Queens Civic Congress President Warren Schreiber stated. “Contrary to what would-be casino owners may say, public parkland is not ‘developable property,’ and it must never be viewed as such.”
This comes just days before Mets owner Steve Cohen is set to hold a “visioning session” for members of the public to weigh in on the future of the 50 acres to the west of the stadium. Meanwhile, the state Gaming Commission has moved closer to issuing three downstate casino licenses, its Locations Board voting Tuesday to issue a request for applications.
The site in question is parkland that has been leased to the Mets to use for a stadium and parking since 1961; a spokesperson for Cohen noted that its use for parking dates back to the 1939-40 World's Fair. In response to a shopping mall proposal for the spot, the state Court of Appeals ruled in 2017 that no further development could occur because it is parkland. It did, however, say the state Legislature may alienate parkland as it sees fit. Several coalition members were plaintiffs in that case.
Among them is Flushing land use expert Paul Graziano. As he told the Chronicle, in previous cases where parkland has been alienated, pointing to Yankee Stadium as an example, the land in question has been replaced with new green space within walking distance. He was unsure that would be an option in this case.
That is just one of several reasons for the coalition’s opposition. Many raised concerns about traffic and the social ills that can come with casinos, like substance and gambling addictions. While proponents argue it would benefit the Queens economy, the coalition is skeptical.
“Touting the economic benefit of a casino is like putting the proverbial ‘lipstick on a pig,’” Tony Nunziato, president of the Juniper Park Civic Association, said in a statement. “In fact, casinos extract wealth from communities, and typically weaken nearby businesses. Casinos depend on problem gamblers for their revenue base and living close to a casino increases the chances of becoming a problem gambler.”
Cohen has not explicitly said he intends to use the site for a casino, though he has said part of his vision is bringing year-round entertainment. City and state records show that several lobbyists have pushed for a casino in the area on Cohen’s behalf; he has even met with Mayor Adams about the possibility. Schreiber told the Chronicle that, in a recent meeting with Cohen’s team, “They weren’t forthcoming, but they really didn’t hide it either.”
“We believe that Steve Cohen is trying to create a perception of public support for a vague concept of an ‘entertainment venue’ – but that he may later misrepresent that as support for a casino to be built on the parkland,” Jena Lanzetta, a Bayside community activist, said in a statement.
Asked for comment on the opposition, a spokesperson for Cohen said he is “committed to creating a space that people can come to every day of the year to hang out by the waterfront, enjoy green space, listen to live music and have plenty of options to eat and drink.”
UPDATE
This article was updated to note that the site in question's use as parking dates back to the 1939-40 World's Fair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.