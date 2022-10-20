Following last year’s request for information regarding interest in and appropriate locations for the state’s unawarded downstate casino licenses, Queens civic leaders and activists are calling on the New York State Gaming Commission to issue a required report.
The RFI had been required as per Part Z, Chapter 59 of the Laws of 2021. The same law says that the Gaming Commission must prepare a report with the RFI’s results to be shared with the governor and state Legislature within six months of receiving responses.
Since the deadline for the RFI was Dec. 10, 2021, the report was due June 10. A report has not yet been written.
Now, numerous area civic leaders and activists — a number of whom responded to the RFI objecting to the possibility of a casino at Willets Point — are calling on Gov. Hochul to step in and ensure one is written before the licensing process can proceed.
In a letter to the governor signed by leaders from six civic groups — including the umbrella Queens Civic Congress — two area residents and two business owners who responded to the RFI, the signatories call the lack of report “unacceptable.”
“Unless you set straight the Gaming Commission now, there can be no confidence in any integrity of the upcoming casino licensing process,” the group wrote.
Robert LoScalzo, a Whitestone resident who has been making a documentary about Willets Point and responded to the RFI, told the Chronicle he became aware of the report’s absence after filing a request for it under the Freedom of Information Act. He came up empty.
This comes as the state is quickly approaching the opening of applications for three downstate casino licenses, which voters approved back in 2013. Per the Fiscal Year 2023 state budget, the state’s seven-year moratorium on awarding initial licenses expires on Feb. 28, 2023. Willets Point is among several potential casino sites being discussed. Queens residents have, on the whole, opposed the idea, largely because Willets Point is undergoing major redevelopment that is to include 1,100 affordable housing units and a new public school.
Asked about the missing report, a spokesperson for the Gaming Commission shared with the Chronicle a letter that had been sent by Robert Williams, the commission’s executive director, on June 10 to Hochul, state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx); none of those elected officials responded to the Chronicle’s request for comment on the letter. In it, the commission says that, in outlining the licensing process in immense detail in this year’s budget agreement, the Legislature “mooted the purpose of the report.” Noting that the issuance of the RFI and its 31 responses have been posted online, the commission asked that that be considered sufficient.
LoScalzo was not convinced. “Uploading the raw material that they received is not the same thing as assimilating all of that material, which is what the law requires that they do, and digesting it into a report,” he said.
LoScalzo was not the only respondent who was skeptical of the commission’s actions. “The Gaming Commission is playing fast and loose. Numerous civic leaders, civic associations and private residents spent countless hours and energy just to be told ‘NO NEED SORRY,’” Alfredo Centola, founding member and president of the We Love Whitestone civic association, wrote in an email to the Chronicle. “A 2022 law does not circumvent the law requiring a report. This is why we took the time to investigate, coordinate and write the letters we wrote. To not have the required report and to then go online and see other letters by developers and casino owners all redacted in Secret Service/CIA/FBI fashion tells you something nefarious is afoot!”
Even if the report is redundant, the law calls for one. Asked whether the commission had consulted legal counsel on the letter, Brad Maione, a spokesperson for the commission, confirmed it had.
“This is very straightforward,” he wrote in an email to the Chronicle. “The State Legislature requested information to help determine how they should approach the additional casino license process. The Legislature decided it didn’t need the information, as it passed legislation setting forth the process. The initial request was superseded by the later action.”
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), who chairs the Senate’s Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee, agreed that the report was no longer warranted.
“That report does become a moot point because it really has nothing to do with this current process that’s ongoing,” he told the Chronicle, referring to the upcoming request for applications process outlined in this year’s budget. “Nothing that could have been done in the RFI would have stopped anyone from submitting something for this current process.”
