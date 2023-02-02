The Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association began distributing surveys at its monthly meeting Tuesday to gauge interest in a proposal to hire private security for the area.
The survey asks people to indicate which option they would be willing to pay for, granted 1,000 households participate. It would cost $100 per family for the year for one car, $200 a year for two or $300 for three. If more households participate, the cost will go down.
The civic will collect the surveys through next month and compile the data. If there is enough interest, explained Co-president Phyllis Inserillo, the group will have the company it has been in contact with attend a meeting to take questions from the public.
Then, the civic can begin collecting checks and the company can start within two weeks.
“We need your help,” Inserillo told the crowd of over 100 at the meeting. “If you really want this, you’re going to have to go out and tell your friends and neighbors.”
She acknowledged the breadth of the undertaking. “This is a big job for us,” Inserillo said. “The nine of us work as volunteers. We’re willing to do it because we care.”
She said they are not guaranteeing a decrease in crime and that it is not that high in the area compared to the rest of the city.
“Do Barbara and I feel that we need security? We don’t,” said Inserillo, of herself and Co-president Barbara McNamara. “But the calls came in to us, we saw the Facebook posts, and as a civic who represents you and who tries to get things done for the community, we got this information and put it together.”
The proposal for a private company was weighed along with a paid NYPD detail specifically for Cross Bay Boulevard at a recent virtual meeting, but, the civic explained, Capt. Jerome Bacchi, commanding officer of the 106th Precinct, has designated a special foot patrol there.
For the year, Bacchi reported crime rose 13 percent in the precinct compared to 22 percent citywide.
“We had 189 extra crimes for 2022 as opposed to 2021. Out of 189, 142 of them were grand larcenies,” he said.
Attendees on Tuesday expressed other concerns including dirt bikes in Charles Park.
Bacchi said officers were conducting surveillance and on Tuesday, chains and padlocks were dropped off to secure the park at night.
“We’re going to apprehend people, make no mistake about it,” he said. “And if they’re of age, they’ll be summonsed and/or arrested. The equipment will be seized. I don’t care what documentation you bring to us, you’re not getting that vehicle back. It will be sent to the pound and crushed,” he added, to applause.
Another attendee said kids were not just playing “Ding, Dong, Ditch,” but instead pounding on her glass door, which Nick Spinelli, chief of the West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department and a civic board member, said happened to him too.
Gina Barillaro hopes that a private security detail could deter some of those incidents. She recently watched a pack of kids on bikes travel head-on toward an SUV and her jaw dropped as she watched the kids curse out the driver.
Then, her 13-year-old son, who was riding the expensive new bike he saved up for, got chased by a pack of kids interested in his ride.
“I don’t feel safe having my kids roaming around the neighborhood,” Barillaro, who grew up in Howard Beach, told the Chronicle.
“I’m doing it more for the kids,” she said.
During Tuesday’s meeting, she started sharing the survey on Facebook and with friends.
“I was like, ‘Send it in if you want to do it.’ And people were like, ‘Done, already sent in.’”
Barillaro said she knows it won’t stop all crime but “anything is better than nothing.”
PJ Marcel, head of the group Howard Beach Dads, said he offered $10,000 for the program on behalf of his family and business but the civic will only take one agreed amount if the plans move forward.
“Is there a need? Yes. Are we a safe community? We are very safe ... but things that have happened around us, the environment, politically, socially, online, with criminals being able to do this activity and come into here, it’s a problem,” said Marcel.
“I have my own reservations in regard to the organization and execution of how it’s going to be handled,” he told the Chronicle, but plans to support the efforts.
Many believe that it will take the community coming together to pull it off. A similar plan was tried in the ’80s but did not last.
“We’re going to have to do the research and reach out to get it functioning, if that’s what people really want,” said Betty Braton, who is chair of Community Board 10.
“Community Board 10 can’t get involved in supporting it but me, as a resident of Howard Beach, I can,” Braton said. “And if we want it, we have to go and do it.”
Officers Peter Paese and Edwin Diaz of the 106 were recognized at the meeting for responding last week to a 1-month old baby boy who was not breathing and was turning blue. They performed CPR and transported him to the hospital. The baby is alive and well, according to the NYPD.
A representative for Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) presented citations.
