The Northeast Queens community lost a giant this past weekend as Auburndale’s own Christine Haider died on Jan. 21. She was 75.
Haider was perhaps best known for her work on Community Board 11, of which she was a member for more than 30 years. During her time as the board chair, Haider headed the panel’s first all-female group of officers, according to her good friend and fellow CB 11 member Eileen Miller. Though Miller said Haider had been hospitalized for several weeks, her death was still very sudden. “It was really unexpected,” she said. “She was sick, but we thought that she would be OK.”
“Everybody’s shocked,” agreed Henry Euler, Haider’s fellow longtime CB 11 member and officer.
Through her work not only at CB 11, but as president of the Harding Heights Civic Association and several other community groups, Haider became known to many as a well-informed, strong leader.
“Christine was somebody who was always on top of the issues, and was very easy and pleasant to work with,” said state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing), who collaborated with Haider over the years.
Of chief concern for Haider were overdevelopment and school safety, among other issues. Miller added that Haider had a deep knowledge of board rules and procedure, referring to her as CB 11’s “parliamentarian.”
“Everybody at the board tries to work together and to come to some very good results for the community,” Euler said. “I think she was one of the people that worked hard at doing that.”
At the same time, she was unafraid to speak her mind. “She always wanted to do what was right, even if it wasn’t the something that was very favored,” Miller said. “She didn’t go with the flow — she went with whatever was right.”
The death of Haider’s husband, Howard, in 2016 hit her hard, Miller said. In 2019, Howard’s 40-year military career — during which he became the state’s first to secure the rank of chief warrant officer 5 — was honored with the co-naming of 207th Street at Northern Boulevard.
Haider is survived by her son, Howard Jr. A wake was held at Fredrick Funeral Home Wednesday; Haider’s funeral is set for Thursday, Jan. 26, at St. Kevin’s Roman Catholic Church, located at 194-98 45 Ave. in Flushing, starting at 9:45 a.m. The service will be followed by her interment at the Gate of Heaven cemetery in Hawthorne, NY, at 11:30 a.m.
