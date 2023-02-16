The Our Neighbors Civic Association of Ozone Park last week celebrated Black History Month at its monthly meeting, honoring Black leaders from the city and state.
Mayor Adams, Rep. Gregory Meeks, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, state Sen. James Sanders Jr., City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards were honored Tuesday at the Ozone Park American Legion.
The mayor’s Community Affairs Unit posted that it was “happy to attend” and accept the honor of behalf of Adams.
Above, civic President Joe Caruana, left, Vice President Robert Joseph Mestrandrea Jr. and transportation director Carl Perrera present Lisa George, second from left, from Sanders’ office with his award. Representatives of Meeks, Speaker Adams and Richards also attended.
The civic meets every first Tuesday of the month.
— Deirdre Bardolf
