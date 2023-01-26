Infrastructure, housing and Black narratives in the arts are just a few subjects that civic associations throughout Southeast and Eastern Queens are focusing on in the new year.
Maintaining the character of Rosedale is the top priority for Marcia O’Brien, the third vice president of the Rosedale Civic Association.
“Each year, the second Monday in January, we put our heads together about the challenges from the year before,” O’Brien told the Queens Chronicle.
With a lack of snow this winter, heavier rainfall has resulted in flooded homes and basement apartments, according to the civic president.
“Some of the board members, who I sit with from Community Board 13, their homes were flooded out, including their basements and garages,” O’Brien said. “Lower-level apartments and a bank near Hook Creek.”
A bakery was also flooded and had to shut down, O’Brien added.
“They have to clean the sewers and the catch basins,” O’Brien said about government officials. “They also need to fix Snake Road. If they don’t address the water table, which is rising each year, our property is going to get damaged.”
Studies were completed and a master plan was created to address the issue and to elevate Brookville Boulevard (also known as Snake road), which stretches from S. Conduit Avenue to 147th Avenue along Brookville Park, under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
However, when Cuomo was ousted in 2021 because of a sex scandal, the long-awaited plans were halted, O’Brien said.
“We pushed to do a draft of an elevated roadway of Snake Road over the water so that there would be bike lanes and scenic views, but nothing came to fruition,” O’Brien said. “The money is there. The project was approved, but we don’t know whether it will be approved in the fiscal year or in two or three years. Who knows?”
O’Brien knows the project is on the radar of Borough President Donovan Richards and City Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), but she wants it to also be a goal of Gov. Hochul.
The civic is also concerned about safety, the revitalization of public spaces like Veteran Square and Brookville Park, youth initiatives, increasing membership and improving efforts to address illegal truck parking, and illegal dumping on Snake Road.
Mo Ishmael, president of the Queens Village Civic Association, intends to stay on top of plans to develop housing on unoccupied land at Creedmoor Psychiatric Center, located at 79-26 Winchester Blvd.
“The state wants to develop that property,” Ishmael told the Chronicle. “It is right in our backyard, and we want there to be community participation.”
Ishmael does not want a repeat of the UBS Arena, in which local residents pushed for a technology center, which would have created high-paying jobs, a la the Tech Zone in Long Island City.
Instead, a hockey arena was pushed through, which was supported by people farther out in Nassau County.
“There was no community participation,” Ishmael said. “While most of it is in Long Island, part of it is in Queens.”
Ishmael wants to make sure that the housing comes with a community center, instead of another store that the community doesn’t need and that the neighborhood’s infrastructure can’t handle.
“We don’t want something that will be disruptive to the neighborhood,” Ishmael added. “That is our main focus.”
Empire State Development will hold a public discussion on Feb. 2 about the 53 acres on the southern campus of the hospital. The proposal includes 1,278 dwellings for one- and two-family homes and apartments.
“We want to be active in that and make sure the process includes our input,” Ishmael said.
A lack of waste bins, speeding and continued improvement to the roads along the commercial corridor in Queens Village on Jamaica Avenue, which runs from Springfield Boulevard to Francis Lewis Boulevard, are also items the civic would like to tackle this year.
“We have a lot of people in apartments on top of small businesses, who don’t have a backyard to throw away their garbage, so they sometimes use the one public ones,” Ishmael added.
The St. Albans Improvement Association wants to put on a theatrical production for Juneteenth in conjunction with the Theater of the Living Word at the St. Albans Presbyterian Church at 190-04 119 Ave., according to Oster Bryan, the organization’s president.
“Black organizations have to take charge in how Black narratives are told, especially in the arts,” Bryan told the Chronicle.
The Improvement Association also plans to collaborate with other local groups, like the Black Spectrum Theatre, for a fundraiser, host a blood drive with a sickle cell organization and hold cleanup initiatives on Linden Boulevard, Hollis and Murdock avenues.
“Black communities have to be at the forefront on health issues that predominantly affect Black people,” Bryan said. “Black organizations also have to be the vanguard of the Black community development.”
