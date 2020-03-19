With the city’s 1.1. million public students at home until April 20 in a massive effort to help curb the spread of COVID-19, a new era in education is about to emerge.
Remote learning will now be avaliable for students across the city as new education standards go into effect.
“All of us are living through an unprecedented time as we work to keep our communities safe and healthy in the face of the coronavirus,” said Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza in a March 16 statement.
On Wednesday, students were allowed to go back to their schools to begin picking up materials, including technology, to participate in remote learning. All throughout this week, grab-and-go breakfast will be available at the entrance of every school building from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. So far 14,000 students have showed up for breakfast.
The chancellor also announced that starting Monday, March 23, the Department of Education will be opening several dozen Regional Enrichment Centers across the city, to serve the children of first responders, healthcare workers, transit workers, and our most vulnerable populations.
That same day the DOE will also launch remote learning for grades K-12.
“I want to be clear that this is not a closure, but a transition. We will not lower our expectations for our students. We know they are hungry to learn and we will match their curiosity and passion with work-from-home materials, including distribution of devices that will support our remote-learning instructional model,” said Carranza, who added that some city teachers are already familiar with remote learning programs like Google Classroom and are well-suited for the transition.
With just days to spare, the DOE scrambled Monday to marshal a remote-learning plan for more than one million city students who occupy 1,800 schools in the wake of Mayor de Blasio’s school shutdown.
“It won’t be easy,” said teachers union boss Michael Mulgrew Monday. “It won’t be perfect. But we need to get this done.”
Teachers returned to their schools on March 17 to prepare a “remote learning” mode of instruction for their students.
Carranza said that the DOE is focused on providing the city’s 80,000 teachers basic training on distance-learning tools and practices.
A major problem with this new initiative is that more than 300,000 city students do not have an adequate device at home for remote learning. And with the closure of public libraries this makes things even more complicated.
The DOE is partnering with Apple and other companies to purchase bulk devices to fill that void as quickly as possible. They are also attempting to provide home Wi-Fi service for families that currently do not have it.
“We know this is a difficult time, and we are working hard to make sure our City continues to support families in every way we can. I want to assure families we’re working to make this as seamless a transition as possible,” Carranza said.
Catholic schools have been closed as well for the same time period and they are also installing remote-learning programs.
“The decision to close schools was made out of an abundance of caution due to the rapidly changing situation surrounding the Coronavirus and after further consultation with representatives of city and state agencies,” the Diocese of Brooklyn said in a statement.
Students and educators of the DOE can go https://www.schools.nyc.gov/learning/learn-at-home to access information.
The materials are available on grade- specific web pages which include suggested daily study schedules, guides and materials for instructional activities, recommended educational television shows and even links to a variety of books, magazines and websites on a wide range of topics that appeal to students at all ages.
The DOE also encourages parents to visit www.schools.nyc.gov/school-life/health-and-wellness/coronavirus-update for more information and updates on this transition.
“These materials do not replace what your child has been learning at school, but during this unusual time it is important that students continue to read, write, do social studies and science activities and work on math problems,” said the DOE in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.