All city workers must get vaccinated against Covid-19, the mayor announced.
“We got to end the Covid era,” de Blasio said Wednesday morning on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “Our police officers, our EMTs, our firefighters, all our public employees, a lot of whom come in very close contact with their fellow New Yorkers, they need to be safe, their families need to be safe, but we also need to reassure all New Yorkers that if you’re working with a public employee, they’re vaccinated, everyone’s going to be safe.”
De Blasio said the deadline to adhere to the new mandate will come up fast: Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. Those who are not vaccinated as of Nov. 1 will be taken off payroll and placed on unpaid leave, he said.
There are 46,000 public employees who have not been vaccinated, he said.
The city Department of Education was the first agency to be mandated for the vaccine. The mayor said 96 percent of education employees complied with the new rule. Those who didn’t were not fired and still have the option to get the shot and return to work, an ultimatum de Blasio called “compassionate.”
Other agencies that weren’t given mandates did not see similar inoculation rates. Only 70 percent of the police force is vaccinated, though 460 officers succumbed to Covid-19 over the past two years, de Blasio said.
“Never let up the gas on Covid. Never think it’s easy to defeat this enemy,” de Blasio said. “We’ve got more work to do. Our public employees have to be part of this solution. But what I think is on a very human level, we have lost a lot of our public employees. We’ve lost a lot of people who serve us.”
Now, the city will also be offering a $500 incentive for public employees who get vaccinated.
The city is still offering religious and medical accommodations, but de Blasio said reasons have “to be real.”
The mayor is encouraging other cities, states and private companies to adopt similar mandates to curb the pandemic.
“It’s time for these mandates, finish this war, or we’re going to have Covid with us way too long,” he said.
