A state appellate court has reinstated the city’s so-called “diaphragm law” that governs certain aspects of physical force that can restrict a suspect’s breathing when police officers are effecting an arrest.
Passed by the City Council and signed by Mayor de Blasio in 2020, the law is intended to hold police officers criminally liable for using banned chokeholds and other holds and maneuvers that apply pressure to the chest, back and neck. It was part of a number of police reform measures passed in the aftermath of the May 2020 death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.
One former police officer has been convicted of murder and other charges for Floyd’s death. Three others have been convicted of or pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
Five unions representing NYPD officers, along with 13 other law enforcement unions in New York City and New York State, challenged the law; and in June 2021 Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Laurence Love ruled in favor of police, saying the wording of the city statute was “unconstitutionally vague.”
The city appealed, and a five-page ruling from the State Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, issued May 19, reinstates the law.
“[T]he Supreme Court should not have found the diaphragm compression ban to be unconstitutionally vague,” the Appellate Division found. “The diaphragm compression ban is sufficiently definite to give notice of the prohibited conduct and does not lack objective standards or create the potential for arbitrary or discriminatory enforcement.”
The court wrote that the bill language that was challenged is “in a manner that compresses the diaphragm.”
“But the meaning of this language, even if ‘imprecise’ or ‘open-ended’ is sufficiently definite ‘when measured by common understanding and practices,” the court continued. “... That it may not be the most accurate word, from a medical standpoint, to describe what happens when someone sits, kneels or stands on it does not mean that it is incapable of being understood.”
The court wrote further that accidental contact could not be used to secure a criminal conviction “since criminal liability always requires a ‘voluntary act.’”
In a press release on its website, the Police Benevolent Association said the ruling was as ill-advised as the law.
“We are reviewing our legal options,” said PBA President Patrick Lynch. “However, our city leaders need to realize that this ruling deals a direct blow to our fight against the violence that is tearing our city apart. This ill-conceived law makes it virtually impossible for police officers to safely and legally take violent criminals into custody — the very job that New Yorkers are urgently asking us to do.”
Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD detective and now a professor at John Jay College in Brooklyn, was far more direct in an interview with the Chronicle last Friday.
“In a host of bad ideas, this is probably the worst one on the part of the City Council that they’ve ever had,” said Giacalone, former commander of the Bronx Cold Case Squad. He believes the unions will lodge an appeal of their own.
“Even Mayor de Blasio regretted signing it, but he signed it anyway. I guess it just goes to show you that the anti-cop feeling is good for votes in certain aspects. All I can say is good luck, New York City.”
He called the ruling a blow to public safety.
“Cops will continue to answer 911 calls,” Giacalone said. “It’s the proactive policing that’s going to suffer. It comes down to people are more interested in preventing the police from doing police work than anything else. It’s like Chicago putting out a ‘no chase’ policy and New York saying ‘Hold my beer!’
“It’s crazy because the people who will suffer the most are the ones in inner-city communities, and the people who make these decisions don’t live anywhere near them. That’s been the problem all along.”
He specifically cited former Speaker Corey Johnson, who shepherded the reform bills through and now is no longer in government to face the blowback.
Giacalone said the ruling gives criminals an incentive to resist arrest.
“How unreasonable can you be? This isn’t about chokeholds. This is basically the police can’t arrest anybody. You’re already struggling in the Bronx, Brooklyn North, basically the whole city. Right now you’re telling cops just do what you have to and don’t do anything more.”
He said criminals know the system far better than anyone else.
“And politicians just keep on letting them ride,” he said. “And right now, when the heat of summer is coming. Good move.
“Don’t blame the cops when things go through the roof.”
He added it is a double whammy as a lawsuit over the city law eliminating officers’ qualified immunity from civil litigation works its way through the legal system.
“Think about that for a second. You have neutered every law enforcement agency that comes into New York City besides the federal government,” he said. “You could have the State Police saying, ‘We are no longer going to do functions in New York City.’ And I wouldn’t blame them.”
