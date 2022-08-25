The city last week began tearing down sidewalk dining structures that had fallen into disuse and disrepair after the restaurants that erected them closed.
Mayor Adams and Meera Joshi, deputy mayor for operations, said that will continue as the city works on crafting outdoor dining regulations that will be uniform and permanent.
But they also said crackdowns are coming for active restaurants that simply don’t keep their sidewalk shacks clean and maintained.
The shacks were permitted during the Covid epidemic to enable restaurants to keep their heads above water.
Adams, an enthusiastic backer of outdoor dining, said they are here to stay, but most be done properly.
“The blight and disorder that we are witnessing at some of our sites is unacceptable, and it will not be how we do business in the city,” Adams said, according to a transcript of his press conference on Aug. 18.
“So if you see an abandoned shed, we are asking the public to participate with us,” he said. “We want you to call 311, or as you love to do, take a photo. Take a photo and send it via text or email to 311 so that we can immediately respond. We’ll check it out. And if necessary, we’re going to do what we’re doing today and that’s taking it down.”
In an email, Adams’ office said 24 abandoned facilities were taken down, including nine in Queens, six each in Manhattan and Brooklyn and three in the Bronx.
The office did not respond to a request for the Queens locations.
“The operators should have taken it down themselves,” Adams said. “But they didn’t, so now we are.”
Adams and Joshi said the program, largely improvised by Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration out of need, helped 10,000 businesses and saved 100,000 jobs.
The mayor said an ongoing lawsuit by opponents of expanding outdoor dining and making it permanent has been slowing the process down. But he warned critics not to misconstrue last week’s actions as a sign that outdoor dining is being dismantled.
“We are strongly in support of an outdoor dining program,” Adams said. “We want to be clear. The visualization of taking down this shed is not removing the program. It is a symbol that we must get it right.”
He said city agencies are planning carefully to make sure the final guidelines will take things like design, pest control and public health into account.
“The guidelines will be clear so restaurant owners know exactly what we expect,” he said. “We’re aware that in the past, unclear and changing guidelines, they have caused problems. But remember, this was done immediately. It was done under emergency. It was about ‘how do we keep the industries open and safe at the same time?’”
Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, applauded the city’s moves in an emailed statement.
“It’s great news that Mayor Adams announced the City will remove abandoned outdoor dining structures that shuttered during the pandemic and will focus on revitalizing or removing dilapidated ones as we transition out of the temporary emergency program that saved countless small businesses and jobs,” Rigie said.
He offered to work directly with the city to get a new program up and running.
