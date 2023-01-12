The city is turning to vacant workplaces for part of its solution to the housing crisis.
Mayor Adams on Monday announced a series of recommendations from the Office Adaptive Reuse Task Force related to the redevelopment of underused office space into housing.
Among the suggestions published in the Office Adaptive Reuse Study are the expansion of the most flexible regulations for conversion to residential use for office buildings constructed before the end of 1990, the allowance of conversion of office buildings to types of housing beyond dwelling units and the application of conversion regulations to all high-intensity commercial districts, with the study citing Downtown Flushing as a possible example.
Under the current laws and regulations, most office buildings built after 1961 are limited in their adaptive use. Expanding the regulations to allow for the repurposing of office buildings constructed before Dec. 31, 1990 would make approximately 120 million additional square feet of space eligible for conversion, according to the study.
“The need for housing is desperate, and the opportunity offered by underused office space is clear — we know what we need to do,” Adams said in a statement. “These concrete reforms would clear red tape and create the incentives to create the housing we need for New Yorkers at all income levels.”
The study cites statistics showing the declining use of city office space since the start of the pandemic. When asked if the recommendations represent a shift in the mayor’s stance on bringing workers back to in-person workplaces, a spokesperson from his office acknowledged that Adams has been a supporter of the return to in-person work, but that his position is “more nuanced.” The spokesperson specifically cited Adams’ remarks at the release of the “Make New York Work for Everyone” action plan last month.
“We’re going to continue to redefine what our office spaces should look like, like we did during 9/11 and made 24-hour work communities,” Adams said at the release. “And we’re going to lean into the difficult conversation about what work should look like. That’s what this ‘New’ New York panel was about. Yes, we’re going to have a combination of remote work, we’re going to have to have a real conversation on how that impacts those mom and pop stores that depend on the foot traffic.”
Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech, himself a supporter of the return to in-person work, also said that the choice between adapting office space into housing and getting people back into the in-person workplace does not have to be just one or the other.
“I think there’s a tipping point between the ongoing need for the quantity of office space pre-pandemic, but we certainly know today, right now, there’s a housing crisis,” he said. “I think whatever we can do to help accentuate housing starts along with some help from Albany, when it comes to a replacement for [the 421a tax exemption].”
Grech says the city should target Class B and C office space, generally more outdated than its Class A counterpart, for any potential conversion initiative.
If the task force’s recommendations are realized, and with the cooperation of property owners of the office space in question, the city would make an additional 136 million square feet of space eligible for conversion, per a release.
“After every crisis, New York City reinvents itself, which is why it is so important for our codes and regulations to stay flexible,” city Chief Housing Officer Jessica Katz said in a statement. “The Office Adaptive Reuse Task Force recommendations will help us meet the moment and rise to each new challenge with a built environment that is as dynamic and diverse as New Yorkers themselves. To solve our housing shortage, we need every tool possible.”
“Our recovery from the pandemic requires employing concrete tools, flexibility, and thoughtful strategies to create homes for New Yorkers and strengthen our central commercial districts,” City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.