City tries new takes to feed the hungry

When you work in a grocery store, you see the effects of hunger every day.

Manny Diaz, manager of the Fine Fare supermarket on 163rd Street in Jamaica, has been seeing it for 35 years.

“It’s hard,” he says.

But he believes a new program that the city is trying out in his store, and at two in the Bronx, shows great promise. It is called “Getting the Good Stuff,” with the aim of helping people on tight budgets eat better by giving those who sign up credit to match every dollar they spend on fruit and vegetables to buy more.

New York City provides direct assistance for more than 500 traditional emergency food pantries and soup kitchens. But “Getting the Good Stuff” is one of a few ways the city is trying to find more innovative approaches to combat the problem.

Nicole Anderson, senior manager of the nutrition incentive portfolio for the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, said the program is open to people who qualify for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

“That’s about one in five New Yorkers,” Anderson said in a recent interview with the Chronicle. “We want to make fruit and vegetables more affordable, to help New Yorkers with low income stretch their food budgets. One benefit is that customers receive a direct dollar-for-dollar match when they sign up for the program and get a pink card.”

“They buy fresh produce, or it can be frozen or canned,” Diaz said. Dried beans and lentils also are eligible for a match.

Anderson said the items can have no added sugar, salt or fat. Customers can earn up to $50 per day in matching credits.

“As of last month we’ve had more than 1,850 people signed up, and they’ve received more than $45,000 in benefits. We hope to expand next year.”

“It helps people a lot,” Diaz said. “This could be the greatest thing I’ve ever seen in the grocery business.”

Another innovative program is run by the city’s Department of Sanitation.

DSNY back in the spring set up an online food portal that connects businesses that might have surplus or leftover food with charities, nonprofits and others who need it.

They have more than 250 registered users.

All safe, pre-consumer food is eligible for donation, including packaged, prepared or bulk foods, such as whole, cut, canned or frozen fruits and vegetables; cooked or dry grains, rice and pasta; meat, dairy and meat and dairy alternatives; prepared meals or side dishes; baby food; and even pet food for those who need it.

“We are happy that the food portal was able to facilitate the donations,” a DSNY spokeswoman told the Chronicle in a recent email. “It’s a win all around. The food provided nourishment for someone in need, it’s better for the environment (not giving off greenhouse gases in a landfill), it can also be better for their bottom line via tax/charitable donation and paying less for trash services.”

To participate, both potential donors and receivers must first register for an account at nyc.gov/assets/donate/site/DonateFood/About. Groups with available food post a donation listing, specifying the type and amount of food, packaging and delivery requirements, and a pickup/delivery time.

The DSNY’s website says an algorithm matches donations to possible recipients, first by their required criteria (food type, quantity, storage requirements) and then by distance, starting with the closest organization first. Once matched, donors and recipients can message one another to confirm a delivery/pickup time. Upon confirmation of a successful donation, donors will receive automatically-generated tax receipts.

Additionally, after the donation is complete, donors and recipients must rate the transaction in order to assure quality and compliance with the user agreement.

The Chronicle this year has been following efforts to fight hunger in the city, focusing on Queens. And the statistics are grim.

The Food Bank for New York City on its website states its food distribution program provides about 58 million free meals per year.

The group says an estimated 1.4 million New York City residents rely on emergency food programs such as soup kitchens and food pantries each year, including 339,000 children, or nearly one in five.

The estimates for adult women are 604,000 (17 percent); 204,000 for seniors (20 percent); and 70,000 among veterans (30 percent).