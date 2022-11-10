The city is taking steps to address healthcare in ways that go beyond a trip to the doctor’s office.
Mayor Adams and NYC Health + Hospitals announced the “Housing for Health” initiative at the T Building in Jamaica Hills last Thursday. The building, located on the campus of NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, is a former tuberculosis hospital that has been converted into a 200-unit apartment building, with 75 units dedicated to supportive housing for patients of the hospital system who had been experiencing homelessness.
Residents started moving into the building over the summer. The other 125 units are dedicated for those with incomes from 60 percent to 80 percent of the area median income, which is $120,100 for a three-person family in New York City in 2022.
The initiative is four-pronged, with NYC Health + Hospitals pledging to counsel and help eligible patients find and apply for affordable supportive housing and dedicate respite beds to medically frail patients no longer in need of hospitalization but still in need of medical care, in addition to converting unused hospital land to affordable housing developments and funding social services at the sites.
Services at the T Building are handled by the Brooklyn-based nonprofit CAMBA and funded through a former Mayor de Blasio-developed supportive housing initiative.
The Mayor’s Office says it plans to open 650 new affordable homes at four sites over the next five years, in addition to the 200 units at the T Building. The new sites will be located in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan.
The units will be strategically placed near hospitals and medical centers to provide easy access to care for New Yorkers with complex medical needs.
“It’s time to look at the full picture of New Yorkers’ health challenges, and to treat these challenges holistically,” Mayor Adams said in a statement. “It’s not enough to care for unhoused New Yorkers in the emergency room and then discharge them if they have no home to recover and heal in.”
NYC Health + Hospitals President and CEO Dr. Mitchell Katz said he would often care for homeless people dealing with intoxication and other issues, discharge them after a few days and see them back in the emergency room a short time later. Mayor Adams said some homeless people experiencing mental health crises or other ailments will sometimes use trips to the emergency room as a substitute for primary care.
They hope that in connecting those patients to housing, they are streamlining the process of getting them care.
“If the most effective prescription for my patient is housing, then that’s what I need to work on,” Katz said at a press conference last Thursday. “And I think the project that we’re looking at today is the fulfillment of that goal.”
One resident of the T Building shared the story of how the transition to permanent housing changed his life.
“I could not feel happier,” Jesus Cerda said. “I finally have my own studio apartment. It is truly a fantastic feeling to have tranquility, the ability to cook my meals and focus on my next steps in life. I finally feel happy and in control as I have improved my quality of life.”
Cerda said he arrived in the United States 13 years ago, and bounced around unstable homes for much of that time. Since settling at the T Building, he has begun to pursue a degree at Hunter College.
“Being here and being in control of what surrounds me, it allows me to be in peace, feel good and that helps me mentally,” he said.
