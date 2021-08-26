The city will be phasing out the use of two Ozone Park hotels to shelter homeless families in the fall, according to the city Department of Homeless Services.
Travelodge by Wyndham Ozone Park located at 137-30 Redding St. is slated to close Sept. 30, and the Ozone Inn & Suites at 137-08 Redding St. will close on Nov. 30.
The DHS will work with approximately 23 households residing at these locations over the coming weeks to connect some to permanent housing and others to alternative shelter placements.
The agency’s use of the two Ozone Park locations goes back to late 2016. They are not Covid-period commercial hotels, which the agency used throughout the pandemic to provide social distancing for its clients, and also began dismantling in July.
The agency maintains that the effort to transition from its use of hotels for homeless shelters is part of a longer-term process of phasing out the stop-gap use of commercial hotels that goes back to previous administrations.
“No one will be displaced and turned out onto the street. This is normal course-of-business work that is part of the plans/commitments we laid out in the Mayor’s Turning the Tide plan several years ago,” wrote a Department of Social Services spokesperson in an email response to questions from the Chronicle.
Sam Esposito, president of the Ozone Park Residents Block Association, said that he had heard the shelters were closing down months ago, but a manager at the hotel confirmed it to him more recently.
The hotels’ use as shelters initially sparked controversy among residents and local electeds in 2017. Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park), Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) and state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) condemned the use of the hotels as homeless shelters and criticized the de Blasio administration for not letting them know beforehand it was planning to use the hotels as shelters.
But Esposito said that since then he had not heard of any issues surrounding the families living there. In fact, the civic had worked out a system in which it would receive any extra food that the shelter had left over for its weekly food distributions.
Esposito added that once hotels transition from their current use, the management companies were planning renovations.
