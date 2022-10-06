Mayor Adams and Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) announced on Monday a hub program for the city’s delivery workers.
The initiative, funded by a $1 million federal grant secured by Schumer, will turn underutilized spaces, like vacant newsstands, into spots where delivery workers can recharge their phone or e-mobility device batteries, or simply take a rest.
“While most people have a break room to rest while at work, app-based food delivery workers do not,” Adams said in a statement. “I’m proud to partner with Majority Leader Schumer to create the first-in-the-nation Street Deliveristas Hubs that will eventually help serve the more than 65,000 deliveristas in New York City.”
A spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office said a list of locations has not yet been finalized.
Adams said the structures will not include bathrooms, but cited a law enacted at the beginning of this year requiring restaurants to allow couriers to use their facilities while on the job.
— Sean Okula
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.