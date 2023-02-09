City workers and visitors to Department of Education buildings will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination starting Feb. 10, Mayor Adams announced on Monday.
“With more than 96 percent of city workers and more than 80 percent of New Yorkers having received their primary COVID-19 series and more tools readily available to keep us healthy, this is the right moment for this decision,” Adams said in a statement, encouraging vaccinations and precautions nonetheless.
Many praised the move, saying it was overdue and followed common sense.
“Today’s announcement to suspend mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all city workers proves that we’ve been correct all along,” Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) said in a prepared statement. “From the very beginning of this pandemic, my colleagues and I have opposed these requirements.”
Those who refused the shots will no longer be subjected to weekly tests and new hires will not need to prove vaccination status, opening up a pool of potential employees to fill pandemic-driven manpower gaps, Ariola said.
But she and her Common Sense Caucus colleagues, including Queens Councilmembers Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) and Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), say there is still work to be done. Approximately 1,780 fired workers are not able to automatically return to work.
“This is an excellent step in the right direction, but more needs to be done: let’s rehire all those who lost their jobs to the de Blasio-era mandates and bring the city back to normalcy,” Holden said on Twitter.
Paladino tweeted, “The war is not yet over, we must continue to fight for those who were wrongfully fired due to a personal medical decision.”
Those workers will be able to apply with their former agencies through existing rules, regulations and processes, according to City Hall. The city said it has fully processed and issued decisions for all pending “reasonable accommodation” appeals.
“We are glad that the City has decided to stop fighting against our court victory overturning this unjust and illogical mandate,” PBA President Patrick Lynch said in a statement.
In September, a judge ruled that the vaccine mandate for municipal workers in the city’s largest police union was invalid.
“However, the job is only half done,” Lynch continued. “We call on the City to ensure that our members who were fired or had their employment unfairly impacted are reinstated, with back pay and without condition.”
Harry Nespoli, president of the Uniformed Sanitationmen’s Association, said in a statement, “We are going to be filing a suit for back pay to make our workers whole and retrieve the money that my men and women’s families lost.”
Monday’s announcement includes city DOE employees as well as nonpublic school, early childcare and daycare staff.
Many parents have criticized the requirement that all school visitors be vaccinated.
“This is a step in the right direction, getting parents back in the buildings and not having to worry about graduations and parties and plays and, oh my God, meetings and all this craziness,” said Adriana Aviles, of Douglaston.
Aviles believes the requirement explains some of the drop in enrollment and distrust in the school system, with parents unable to be inside classrooms and buildings.
“Unfortunately, some parents bit the bullet and got vaccinated because they were missing out on a lot of their kids’ stuff ... some of them actually went to home schooling, some actually did take their kids out,” Aviles said.
In the fall, a petition she started calling for unvaccinated people to visit schools garnered nearly 1,600 signatures.
Next, she hopes to see mandates dropped for summer programs and also in colleges, especially as her high school-aged daughter applies for programs and seeks to attend open houses.
One Jackson Heights father thinks the move comes too soon, however.
“I saw the announcement and I was kind of taken aback,” said Gavin Healy, whose son is a fifth-grader. “I think that it’s still premature given the really low pediatric vaccination rates.”
He said the news makes him “skittish” about going to school events.
“We’re seeing pretty low masking these days and all these things kind of work together. So we remove one, we remove another, and then it does make me nervous about going to an in-person event at the school.”
He would love to bring his parents to events but is hesitant because his father is in his eighties and a cancer survivor.
“Like any parent, I want to go to those events, and those are important. But I wish we could do so in a way that would give everybody a sense of safety and assurance, especially people who are immunocompromised,” Healy said.
