Queens residents who take advantage of discounted Long Island Rail Road tickets for travel within the city scored a big win last week when Gov. Hochul announced plans to expand the discounts from off-peak hours to 24/7 availability.
In statements and additional paperwork accompanying her State of the State address on June 10, Hochul said it will benefit both riders — possibly as many as 10,000 per day — and the communities around the train stations.
There will be a “modest premium” above the flat $5 fee for peak travel, a figure the Metropolitan Transportation Authority told the Chronicle will be set by its board in the coming weeks at it passes its new budget.
The MTA said that would be in keeping with its present practice of having peak LIRR fares slightly higher than those for off-peak travel.
The expansion also will apply to its sister fare program with Metro-North.
City Ticket allows riders to pay a flat fee for LIRR tickets for one-way trips that begin and end within New York City between Zones 1 and 3.
Zone 1 includes Penn Station in Manhattan; Woodside, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Long Island City, Hunterspoint Avenue and Mets-Willets Point in Queens; and Atlantic Terminal, Nostrand Avenue and East New York in Brooklyn.
Zone 3, entirely in Queens, includes Jamaica, Hollis, Queens Village, St. Albans, Locust Manor, Laurelton, Rosedale, Flushing-Main Street, Murray Hill, Broadway, Auberndale, Bayside, Douglaston and Little Neck.
In the book laying out some details of Hochul’s SOS priorities, she said that a regular LIRR fare for such trips could cost as much as $10.75.
“This will create a better, more affordable transit option for residents in neighborhoods for residents in neighborhoods like Wakefield and Woodlawn in the Northern Bronx, and Rosedale and Laurelton in Southeast Queens,” the book said, adding that it will spur growth in outerborough job centers such as Jamaica and Flushing.
Back in his days with the City Council, few people pushed harder for creation of the City Ticket program than Borough President Donovan Richards, who hailed Hochul’s decision in an email to the Chronicle.
“Expanding access to affordable and reliable public transportation could not be more critical, especially for transit-starved communities across Southeast and Eastern Queens,” Richards said. “Expanding the MTA’s City Ticket program to include peak hour trips will cut commute times and put money back in the pockets of our families, and I thank Governor Hochul for this critical commitment to improving outerborough transportation.”
City Tickets can be purchased at an LIRR ticket office, a ticket machine or on the MTA TrainTime app. They cannot be purchased onboard a train unless boarding at Mets-Willets Point — the only station without a ticket machine — or one is a senior or someone with a disability. Tickets must be used by 4 a.m. the morning after the ticket is purchased.
