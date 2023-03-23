Just about every city agency and every level of government has been called to participate in a massive initiative from Mayor Adams’ office to educate themselves and the public on the dangers of lithium-ion batteries.
Speaking at a press conference on March 20, Adams said the city needs to ensure public safety while allowing the continued use of e-bikes and e-scooters to grow, particularly for people such as those in the delivery business who count on the devices for their livelihoods.
Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh and U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-Brooklyn, Queens) were among those joining Adams.
Many of the issues have arisen from second-hand batteries or those being charged improperly, officials say. They have caused nearly two dozen fires in the city this year, killing two people and injuring 35.
“They’re not just regular fires, they are basically explosions, and they spread so rapidly,” Adams said according to a transcript from his office. “And it’s more than just water to put them out, it’s a very complicated fire. This is a new introduction into our firefighting apparatus, and it’s going to come with the combination of education as well. And so today we are supercharging safety for our e-bikes and e-scooters, electric powered mobility devices. We know they’re convenient, but they are a necessity, particularly for those who are part of this booming economy — delivering food and other items throughout the city. They play a major role in help reducing congestion and how we move around this city as we did with our environmental issues that we are facing.”
The Electric Micromobility Action Plan includes examining things such as creating safe public charging stations and lots and lots of eduction. It also includes traffic safety initiatives to increase e-device use and safe operation on public streets and in parks.
The entire plan for can be found online at on.nyc.gov/3TAg7oo.
Adams took the opportunity to sign five related bills into law, including one sponsored by Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) that requires the FDNY to regularly update city officials on identifying and combating the risks associated with the growing use of the batteries and recommending code change to keep up.
“Lithium-ion batteries have become a real danger, causing massive fires and fatalities, displacing people, and threatening public safety,” Holden said in a subsequent press release from the Mayor’s Office. “Our city must take action, and this package of bills is a step in the right direction.”
The other bills require greater publication and dissemination of information on the safe use and storage of the devices; prohibit the assembly or reconditioning of batteries with cells removed from used batteries; prohibit the sale of batteries with cells taken from used batteries; and prohibit the sale, lease or rental of bikes, scooters and batteries that “fail to meet recognized safety standards.”
“Fires caused by e-bikes and the lithium-ion batteries they rely on have increased dramatically in our city, with deadly consequences for citizens and first responders,” Kavanagh said. “It is a problem we are tackling aggressively with our partners in city, state, and federal government. We are grateful to the mayor for signing these bills into law and to the City Council for passing legislation that supports the FDNY in addressing this critical safety matter.”
Velázquez recently introduced a bill to spend $500 million over five years for eduction and studies on things like creating safe infrastructure for charging.
“Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries represent a growing threat to all New Yorkers,” Velázquez said in the press release. “We must implement policies that protect the public from these fires while not interfering with the ability of our city’s 65,000-plus deliveristas to make a living. This crisis requires a whole-of-government approach.”
