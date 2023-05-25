New York City is suing the architects behind the Hunters Point Library for tens of millions of dollars over portions of the structure not being accessible to people with handicaps, in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The city is seeking to recover the costs of remediating the situation, the money it paid the architects and further damages.
“The City brings this action to recover the additional costs of design and construction at the Hunters Point Library (“the Library”), a newly-opened branch in the Queens Borough Public Library system, in order to bring the Library into compliance with the Americans with Disability Act and other federal, state, and local laws,” the lawsuit reads. “As a result of Defendants’ breach of contract and professional malpractice in providing design services, significant elements of the Library’s design are inaccessible to persons with disabilities and require remediation or reconstruction. These elements include, among other features, a staircase that is a major architectural feature of the building, but is the sole means of access to several upper-level areas.”
The $40 million library opened to much fanfare over its modernist design in September 2019, but its flaws soon became obvious.
“Before the end of that year, it was the subject of investigations by the United States Department of Justice and the New York City Commission on Human Rights and a federal civil action alleging disability discrimination,” the lawsuit notes. “Those proceedings remain pending.”
The federal suit was filed Nov. 26, 2019 by Tanya Jackson, a library user with mobility disabilities, and the Center for the Independence of the Disabled, New York.
The city’s lawsuit was filed May 17 in state Supreme Court in Manhattan. The defendants are Steven Holl Architect, PC, aka Steven Holl Architects, and the individuals Steven Holl and Christopher McVoy.
The firm agreed in its contract to comply with all applicable local, state and federal laws, explicitly including the ADA “without limitation,” the suit alleges. However, “As designed and built, the Library failed in multiple ways to comply with the design requirements set forth in the requirements contract and Task Order 1. The areas of noncompliance included several primary design elements of the building, as well as ADA standards for bathroom layout, door clearances, and the like.”
One key element is a staircase with five landings. Each opens to a seating area, or tier, that includes shelving for reading material and other features. Yet three of the five tiers can only be accessed by the staircase, the suit says. Aside from current periodicals that are on a tier that can be reached by elevator, all the reading materials — books — had to be moved to accessible parts of the library.
A major portion of the children’s area lacks the required space for wheelchair and companion seating, a ramp that leads to another seating area is too steep — and both those problems are present vis-a-vis the rooftop terrace, according to the suit.
The city is seeking $20 million or more from SHA, the amount “to be judicially determined”; another $10 million each from Holl and McVoy; all the money that was paid to the firm for its services; and further funds for “losses, expenses or damage incurred” due to the federal discrimination lawsuit and Human Rights Commission and DOJ probes.
SHA did not respond to a request for comment on the suit.
The Queens Library, which is not a party to the litigation, declined to comment, referring questions to the city. The chairman of the library’s Board of Trustees, Earl Simons, did not answer voicemail and email messages left with his York College office. The Law Department said it is not commenting beyond the suit itself.
