A lawsuit filed last week against the city Districting Commission and the city and state Board of Elections allege that the new City Council maps violate the City Charter by splitting up the Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park communities.
“As one of the fastest growing populations in the city, Richmond Hill/South Ozone Park has a thriving Asian American community made up of immigrant and native-born New Yorkers of Guyanese, Punjabi, Trinidadian, Surinamese, and Bengali descent,” Jerry Vattamala, democracy program director of the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund, said in a prepared statement.
“Yet despite the protections of the NYC Charter and our warnings throughout the redistricting process, the council map carved up the community and muffled their voices, continuing our city’s painful history of dividing, marginalizing, and disenfranchising communities of color,” Vattamala said.
The AALDEF brought the lawsuit last Friday in the state Supreme Court. It was filed on behalf of 18 individual petitioners from the area as well as the nonprofit Desis Rising Up and Moving.
It says that the Council map carves up the community and disenfranchises their voices, diluting their voting strength.
The charter mandates that the Districting Commission “ensures the fair and effective representation of racial and language minority groups” to “the maximum extent practicable.”
In the new maps, which were approved by the City Council in October after previously being rejected and revised by the Districting Commision itself, Districts 28 and 29 would be split by Liberty Avenue. The groups argue that the avenue is a major thoroughfare in their communities and an anchor to the Indo-Caribbean community.
The lawsuit called for a delay in petitioning, which started this week, in the upcoming City Council primary election until a plan that complies with the Charter and is more effective and fair is put in place.
Activists instead support a Unity Map, proposed by a coalition of voting right organizations, that would broaden District 32, currently represented by Councilmember Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), to include the South Richmond Hill and Ozone Park communities but cut it off at Jamaica Avenue.
It would cut off District 29, held by Councilmember Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills), closer to Atlantic Avenue, giving the district the northern part of Richmond Hill. District 28, held by Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), would include only part of South Ozone Park, leaving Liberty Avenue intact.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.