March 12 came and went last Friday, with neither the city Department of Education nor Success Academy Charter Schools appearing to blink in their most recent standoff over a permanent site for a middle school in Queens.
At issue is where about 250 children will attend class this coming August. Success is accusing the city of hampering the search, while the city says Success is not cooperating.
Space approved for the 2020-21 academic year by the Panel for Educational Policy last May at IS 238, the Susan B. Anthony Academy, in Hollis was never used by Success students because of the pandemic.
But at that same meeting the PEP made it clear that it was for one year only, and voted to assign the same space this coming September to a District 75 school for special-needs students.
Success has been seeking a permanent site for Queens middle school students for four years, and Eva Moksowitz, its founder and CEO, is a frequent and vociferous critic of Mayor de Blasio and his charter school policies. The admiration is considered to be mutual.
Under state law the city must provide that space in an existing public or municipal building or lease private space at no cost to the charter school.
Succes officials said the city had a deadline of March 12 in order to get the measure on the April 28 PEP meeting agenda.
“Mayor de Blasio missed another critical deadline on Friday, effectively kicking 250 students out on the street,” Success said in an email on Monday.
“Failing to act, Mayor de Blasio has denied the 250 students — 91 percent Black and Hispanic, many from low-income families — the ability to continue their education with Success Academy.”
Success is asking that the mayor use his emergency powers to allow students to remain at IS 238, saying there is enough room for both them and the District 75 school; co-locate Success in an existing school building with vacancies, such as MS 72, the Catherine and Count Basie Middle School in Jamaica; or move them to city-funded private space.
While the city says Queens is the most overpopulated borough in terms of students and available seats, Success claims there are other schools centrally located here that have more than enough space.
The city on Monday was standing firm.
“We’ve gone above and beyond for Success Academy by identifying alternate options for them and everyone has been aware of our plans since last Spring to use this space for high-needs special education students in Queens,” a DOE spokesperson said in an email on Monday. “Success have had years to develop a viable, fiscally responsible long-term plan for their school community and over 100 other charter organizations have been able to follow this process without issue — there is no reason why they cannot do the same.”
