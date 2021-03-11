Success Academy Charter Schools and the de Blasio administration once again are embroiled in a dispute over just where about 250 middle school students will attend school in August.
And once again, the dispute is coming right up against the deadline of the city’s Panel for Educational Policy; and each side continues to claim the other is at fault.
“Seven years into the de Blasio administration, his failed administration has been largely unsuccessful in achieving its education agenda with one notable exception: it has succeeded in limiting charter school growth by diminishing their access to public school space,” Success said in a statement Monday.
Success Academy founder and CEO Eva Moskowitz, a frequent critic and sparring partner of the mayor, said if the city does not propose a solution by March 12, documentation cannot be filed with the PEP in time to get on the agenda for its June meeting.
That has to be done in order to open its middle school in time for the fall term.
“During this tragic period, Success Academy generously offered its 47 locations to the city to use in any way it deemed appropriate, but the mayor can’t allow us another year and four additional rooms at SA Hollis to ensure our kids can continue their education without further disruption,” Moskowitz said in a statement on March 4. “Our parents have been waiting four long years to ensure that their children have a first-rate education — and yet the mayor has failed them once again.”
The sides have been arguing for four years over just where to place a permanent location in Queens. Under state law, the city must either provide charters with space in existing buildings or pay to lease private space.
Success has repeatedly submitted lists of schools in Queens with available space. The city has repeatedly countered that Success could lease space as other charters have.
Last May, the students were granted a temporary, one-year co-location at IS 238, the Susan B. Anthony Academy, in Hollis, for school year 2020-21, to allow the city more time to find a permanent location.
The decision came at the end of a PEP meeting that lasted more than seven hours.
But at the same meeting, the PEP voted to co-locate a District 75 school for special needs students in the IS 238 space in September 2021.
The Mayor’s Office, in an email, said Success has known for nearly a year that the District 75 school would be coming to Hollis this coming September.
Success officials said because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the students never attended the school. In the ensuing months, Success contends, the Department of Education has not found a permanent location for them.
“This latest move by DOE continues a multiyear effort by Mayor de Blasio to sharply reduce co-location approvals for charter schools,” Success officials said. “By refusing to make underutilized space available, the administration forces charter schools into private space at taxpayers’ expense.”
A city spokesperson begged to differ in an email sent Monday.
“We’ve gone above and beyond for Success Academy and they have had years to develop a viable, fiscally responsible long-term plan for their school community,” the spokesperson said in an email on Monday.
“They have refused to even try where over 100 other charters have succeeded and the DOE space that Success Academy had temporary access to is slated — by law — to be used for high-needs special education students in Queens,” the email continued. “Everyone has been aware of this for the past twelve months — we prioritized in-person learning for our most vulnerable D75 students and we cannot and will not leave these families hanging.”
Success said MS 72, the Catherine and Count Basie Middle School in Jamaica, for example, has more than 750 empty seats and a 60 percent decline in enrollment since 2013.
“Even before the DOE’s loss of 43,000 students this year – a number of NYC buildings have hundreds of empty seats that could be used for charter or district schools,” Success contends.
Success, in response to an email from the Chronicle, said there is no time this year to resort to a lawsuit that would help students by August, but declined to comment as to why that is not a viable long-term option to finally end the ongoing battles.
The Mayor’s Office did not address the Chronicle’s question about the possibility of defending itself from a lawsuit; and whether, despite the mayor’s preference, it might be more prudent to co-locate Success in a city-owned space rather than spend money to lease and renovate private space while the city is facing years of multibillion-dollar deficits.
