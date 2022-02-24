Mayor Adams’ subway safety plan got off to a rough start on Monday, with two high-profile attacks following a weekend during which six people were slashed or stabbed in a 48-hour period.
One of the attacks, a slashing at about 5:30 p.m, last Friday, took place in the Briarwood station, which also houses the headquarters of the NYPD’s Transit District 20, which patrols all the subways in Queens except for the A train.
A slashing on Monday evening took place on Judge Street in Elmhurst near the entrance to the M/R station on Elmhurst Avenue. The victim sought help in the station.
But Adams, in rolling out his subway safety plan last Friday in Manhattan with Gov. Kathy Hochul said change is coming to those grown accustomed to seeing rampant crime and homelessness on the subways.
They are planning to spend tens of millions of dollars and flood the subway system with personnel from police officers to social workers and mental health experts
“This is decades of betrayal,” Adams said last Friday at the Fulton Street station in Manhattan. “Things that happened over decades we cannot wait for decades to fix. But it’s not going to be fixed on Monday morning.”
The details and the implementation are complicated, but Adams spelled out his goals in plain words.
“Our subway system and our bus system, they are the lifeblood of our city,” Adams said. “If we don’t get them right, our city won’t continue to recover from Covid.”
Adams said phase 1, in which street cops back up their colleagues on transit assignments by getting out of their vehicles and walking into subway stations on their beats, has resulted in 150,000 such checks, each one expanding police presence below ground.
Addressing homelessness, Adams said, is the next phase.
“The vast majority are not dangerous,” the mayor said. “But we have to be honest about the number of individuals who are dealing with mental health crises ... there are many rivers that feed the sea of homelessness. We need to dam every river.”
He said the effort, coordinated by Hochul’s office, will put the policies and people in the right places. He quoted former MTA President Andy Byford, who was brought in from Toronto in 2017 but lasted just over two years after repeated clashes with former Gov. Cuomo.
“He said, ‘You let people sleep on trains?’” Adams said.
Joint response teams — Hochul wants to eventually have 30 of them — will include city health and mental health personnel, as well as trained members of community-based providers in an effort to convince the homeless to accept help and a bed somewhere other than a subway bench.
They also will have police officers, who Adams said will enforce both laws and the code of passenger conduct for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
Many encounters will take place at the end of subway lines. Adams said the homeless will be required to leave the trains.
“At the end of the line, if someone is there with shopping carts, bags, sleeping, unkempt, that’s nonexistent anymore,” Adams said. “They will prevent people from riding the trains back and forth all night like we don’t see them. Going forward we will no longer give that option to exist in the system this way. Now it is mandatory. The system is not made to be housing.”
Adams said police will write summonses when necessary but will be used as a first resort to correct behavior so arrests will be less necessary.
“No more smoking,” he said. “No more doing drugs. No more sleeping. No more barbecues in the subway system. No more just doing what you want. Those days are over.”
For her part, Hochul said they will pursue new regulations and new laws on the state and federal level to allow better enforcement of Kendra’s Law, in which people can be ordered into mental health treatment by the courts.
Hochul also said new regulations are needed in regard to involuntary committal of mentally ill people who need it.
“Individuals who have demonstrated truly that they are not able to take care of themselves,” Hochul said. “That is a cry for help.”
The governor said the retreat of Covid will allow the state to free up 1,000 hospital beds for psychiatric patients, including 600 in New York City, that were needed to deal with the pandemic.
Hochul’s budget proposal calls for $27.5 million for more psychiatric beds in the state and another $12 million for supportive housing and staffing outreach positions.
The governor also wants to offer up to $150,000 in student loan forgiveness funds for medical and mental health professionals who join the effort.
In a press release last Saturday, the day after the plan was announced, the group Passengers United expressed its doubts, citing a pair of knife attacks in Queens stations within the next 24 hours.
“How can passengers have confidence in the safety plan released by the Governor and Mayor yesterday if a stabbing can happen in the same station where the precinct for NYPD District 20 is located?” the group asked.
Passengers United also said while it has been asking the NYPD for weeks to clear out a homeless encampment at the Jamaica-Van Wyck E train station where drug use allegedly was rampant, nothing was done until a robbery and stabbing at about 3 a.m. on Feb. 19.
