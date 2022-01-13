Lawmakers, students, teachers and unions have been calling for a remote schooling option, although their wishes will not likely be granted by Mayor Adams, who has maintained that he will keep schools open.
As of Wednesday, Adams told elected officials on a phone call that remote options would not be available for another six months, the nonprofit education news site The 74 reported.
On Tuesday, hundreds of city high school students staged a walkout to demand online learning and more precautions in schools.
“We understand the concerns of our school communities during this crisis,” tweeted Chancellor David Banks in response to the walkouts. “The best decisions are made when everyone has a seat at the table — I’m inviting student leaders to meet with me so we can work together for safe and open schools,” he said.
On Wednesday, there were 6,512 reported student Covid cases, down 900 from the day before, and 1,002 staff cases, down more than 200 since Tuesday.
Last week, two dozen elected officials signed onto a letter calling for Adams to provide a remote schooling option so that students can get tested and vaccinated in light of rising cases in schools.
The letter, released by Assemblywoman Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst), state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst) and Councilman Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights), asks that a remote option be available until next week.
“This time will provide schools with more time to receive shipments of masks, testing kits, and other tools to execute universal weekly and baseline COVID-19 testing,” the letter reads.
The legislators make clear that they are not asking for the closure of schools but “simply an adaptable response” given a reported 67 percent attendance rate from early last week and some parents pre-emptively keeping their children home.
Since the return after the holiday break, attendance had ticked up slightly to approximately 76 percent, according to Department of Education data.
“We also urge the DOE to extensively review the provision of N95, KN95, or KF94 masks and testing kits to stay and families and some of our offices have heard anecdotes of inconsistency in their provision,” the letter continues.
Many endorsers of the letter are from Queens, including Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills), state Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing) and Councilwomen Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills).
“A temporary remote option is essential to protecting our children and educators at this time,” Krishnan tweeted last Thursday. “It gives schools and families the flexibility we need to make crucial public health decisions as infection rates continue to rise rapidly.”
State Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing) also signed the letter. A representative from his office said they are “glad there’s momentum building for a remote option” and for Liu’s proposed legislation, which would provide remote learning in areas with high transmission.
While some factions of the United Federation of Teachers union are also pushing for remote options, its president, Michael Mulgrew, is pressing for mandated testing of all students.
