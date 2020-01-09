City sees increase in murders in 2019

New York City saw a 7.8 percent increase in murders from 2018 to 2019, with 318 committed last year, but the city also saw the lowest number of index crimes committed in the modern era, according to statistics released by the NYPD Monday.

Citywide shooting incidents increased by 2.9 percent, with 766, up from 754 in 2018. There was a decrease in the last quarter, including 56 shootings in the final month, the lowest number in any December since the start of the CompStat era. The number of shootings in the final six months of the year was the lowest number for any six-month period in the CompStat era.

The number of overall index crimes — murder and non-negligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft — committed reached a new low in the modern era, with 872 fewer incidents than the 96,393 recorded in 2018. Since 2015, response times for both crimes in progress and critical crimes have dropped, by 23 and 43 seconds, respectively. According to the NYPD, radio runs increased to 6.4 million last year, compared with 4.8 million in 2015.

Burglaries went down 8.7 percent and grand larcenies decreased 1.2 percent.

Overall crime in Transit went down by 3.4 percent. Rape decreased 2.5 percent, though the department says the crime continues to be underreported.

Reported anti-Semitic hate crimes rose to 234, an increase of 26 percent from 2018. Anti-Semitic attacks made up more than half of the hate crimes in the city, coming in at 55 percent of the total.

“Every man and woman who wears an NYPD uniform is dedicated to serving New Yorkers in every neighborhood and to working around the clock to keep families and individuals safe from the trauma of crime and violence,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea in a statement. “We will not cede an inch in our mission to vigorously fight and prevent crime while, at the same time, continuing to build trust with the residents of New York who remain our greatest partners in ensuring the highest levels of public safety for all.”

Robberies increased by 3.1 percent and there was a 1.4 percent uptick in felony assaults. Car break-ins had a slight uptick at 0.3 percent.

“While crime is at a record low in New York City, there is more work to do to ensure that every New Yorker feels safe in their neighborhood,” Mayor de Blasio said. “We will continue to use precision policing to target enforcement and deepen our work with communities to fight crime. With Commissioner Shea at the helm, I have full confidence the NYPD will continue to make our city even safer.”

The 318 murders the city saw were the most since 2016, when there were 333. There were fewer than 300 in 2017 and 2018.

The New York Times reported that southern Queens saw a spike with 44 murders through Dec. 29 compared to 39 through the same point in 2018. And northern Queens saw a 51 percent rise in shootings with 44 as of Dec. 29.