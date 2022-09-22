More monkeypox vaccines are available, people can get their second dose much sooner than before and minors who meet the criteria for inoculation against the disease now can get shots, the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene announced last Thursday.
Those who have received one dose of the vaccine may now get their second shot four weeks after the first, instead of having to wait 10 weeks, as was the rule previously. The city had made people wait longer than the 28 days indicated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration when it was concerned about having enough first doses for all eligible people. With its newly expanded supply, the city has both cut the wait times and opened 50,000 new appointments for the vaccine.
People who got their first doses between July 24 and Sept. 8 will receive notifications to schedule a second-dose appointment.
“We feel confident that we now have enough supply of vaccine to meet current demand, and are comfortable lowering the window of time between first and second doses,” Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in announcing the greater availability and expanded eligibility. “We know that this provides much deserved peace of mind to New Yorkers who have bravely faced this outbreak. Over these many months, they have adapted to the vaccine supply challenges and have successfully slowed the spread of this virus.
“We are especially grateful to the affected community, who stepped up to protect themselves and one another, as well as partner organizations who worked tirelessly to share information.”
Though the Health Department says on its website, “Anyone can get and spread monkeypox,” it notes that “current cases are primarily spreading through sex and other intimate contact among social networks of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (MSM); transgender people; gender-nonconforming people; and nonbinary people. People in these social circles who have multiple or anonymous sex partners are at a high risk of exposure.”
As per the website, those eligible for vaccination are people who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days and identify as at least one of the following:
• gay, bisexual or other men (cisgender or transgender) who have sex with cis or transgender men or transgender women;
• transgender, gender nonconforming or gender nonbinary people (regardless of the gender of your sex partners); or
• sex workers and anyone engaging in survival sex or any other types of transactional sex (including sex in exchange for money, food, shelter or other goods) of any sexual orientation or gender identity.
Under the law, minors must have parental, guardian or legal custodian consent, unless the minor is part of a group to whom the law gives the right to consent to their own care, such as married minors, minors who are parents or pregnant and minors in the military. For people 16 or 17 years of age, such consent should be provided either in person or by phone, at the time of the vaccine appointment. For minors 15 years of age or younger, an adult caregiver must accompany the minor. The parent or guardian must still provide consent by phone at the time of the appointment or by written statement.
More information about monkeypox can be found at the Health Department’s website, at on.nyc.gov/3BlbGFe. Appointments to get the vaccine, along with shots for Covid-19 and the flu, may be made online at vaccinefinder.nyc.gov. As of last Friday, only one location for the monkeypox vaccine was listed in Queens, the NYC Vaccine Hub at 5-17 46 Road in Long Island City. The phone number for the city’s vaccine reservation call center is 1 (877) 829-4692.
Monkeypox produces sores that look like pimples or blisters, which can be extremely itchy and painful and may result in scarring. Internal ones can make it difficult to go to the bathroom. Some people also have flu-like symptoms.
“We do not know if monkeypox causes long-term health problems,” the Health Department says on its website.
Anyone experiencing symptoms should consult a healthcare provider. One must be experiencing symptoms in order to be tested for the disease.
As of last Friday, the city had recorded 3,356 cases of monkeypox. The first death in the United States from the disease was reported Sept. 13 in Los Angeles.
“The best way to protect yourself from monkeypox is to avoid sex and other intimate contact with multiple or anonymous partners,” the Health Department says on its website.
