As part of Mayor Adams’ plan to revitalize the Jewel Streets neighborhood after decades of disinvestment, residents voiced their suggestions and concerns at the first of five public workshops at the Spring Creek Gardens Learning & Recreation Center last Saturday.
Known by residents as “The Hole,” the Jewel Streets area on the border of East New York and Lindenwood faces chronic flooding due to its low elevation, proximity to the coastline and lack of storm and sewer infrastructure. The area also faces issues of squatting, dumping, illegal vehicle storage and vacant lots, including a 17-acre city-owned site.
Led by the Department of Housing Preservation & Development and the Department of Environmental Protection in collaboration with community organizations including the East New York Community Land Trust and the Cypress Hills Local Development Corp., the Jewel Streets Neighborhood Plan seeks to reduce flooding through green infrastructure, implement housing support services, sketch a long-term land use plan and address quality-of-life issues such as jobs, economic development, public safety and open spaces. The Adams administration allocated over $75 million for this plan, which is part of the city’s sustainability strategy, “PlaNYC: Getting Sustainability Done.”
The workshop included a presentation of previous work on the Jewel Streets and proposals for the future, such as taller buildings along major roadways like Linden Boulevard and more bike lanes, followed by smaller group discussions.
Before the nearly 50 attendees broke into groups, Joyce Scott-Brayboy of Brooklyn Community Board 5 said community outreach before the workshop was “a big farce” and city agencies have “all these plans already set up here, and very few people who actually live on the Jewel Streets are present.” Attendees remained silent during those statements.
HPD First Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Tigani said community members went door-to-door to inform residents about the meeting, but “you can never do enough communication.” He hopes attendees will recruit more people as the workshops continue.
In a small group discussion, Scott-Brayboy urged the city to “get on the corners and go to the people like Jesus did.”
“We’re not getting word out fast enough to the community,” she said. “We are the minority in here, and city agencies are the majority.”
Debra Ack of the East New York Community Land Trust pointed out that there were Jewel Streets residents in attendance and called on Scott-Brayboy to get the word out in her community.
“Today is just the beginning, so everybody that’s here, I want to see you come in August with two more people from the neighborhood,” she said.
The revitalization of the Jewel Streets began when, after receiving a letter from a local coalition requesting infrastructure intervention in February 2022, Councilmember Charles Barron (D-Brooklyn) organized a task force to address immediate drainage and sanitation issues.
Since then, the DEP installed a new sewer, two catch basins and two manholes to alleviate flooding at Dumont Street and Emerald and Amber streets. The Department of Sanitation also removed nearly 80 tons of trash from vacant lots, caught 15 illegal dumpers and towed nearly 100 derelict vehicles, officials said.
When each group shared their ideas, residents emphasized the importance of infrastructure before any other development. One group said no building taller than six floors should be built.
A resident from north of Linden Boulevard said there are “more cars than ... residents in our community,” especially from Dumont Avenue to Blake Avenue, where trucks, garbage and junk vehicles made a home.
Safety on Linden Boulevard was also of special concern. One group discussed “reimagining Linden Boulevard as something like Eastern Parkway” with a bigger median, more trees and slower traffic.
Several residents spoke to the dangerous conditions on Linden Boulevard near the Walgreens at 79th Street.
They expressed the need for more grocery stores and other retail, more employment opportunities, better access to transportation and the removal of illegal businesses in residential areas.
Barron and Councilmember Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) were also in attendance.
“Jewel Street was neglected for 60 years and then when we came into office, we used to just help them with little things,” Barron said. “Now, we’ve been meeting for months, all the city agencies, and we’re saying that Jewel Street has to become the jewel of East New York. We’re not going to stop until it does just that.”
HPD will hold a community meeting focused on open space and community resources in August, followed by a second public workshop about the future of the 17-acre site and flood resilience strategies in September.
The complete Jewel Streets Neighborhood Plan is slated for release in April 2024.
