Increasing Covid-19 positivity rates have the New York City Department of Health on alert.
The health sector of city government sent a tweet last Friday urging New Yorkers to wear high-quality masks “in all public indoor settings and around crowds outside.” The reminder comes as the citywide seven-day rolling average positivity rate climbed to 15.22 percent on July 9, the highest it’s been since mid-January.
The surge comes amid the rise of the BA.5 variant, which made up 65 percent of Covid-19 cases across the country as of July 9, up from 39 percent for the week ending June 25, per data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Health Department also shared a graphic displaying the varying levels of efficacy among different types of masks. It said N95, KN95 and KF94 masks are the most effective, followed by double-masking, disposable masks and regular cloth masks.
The most effective way to protect oneself against Covid-19 is still vaccination, per the Health Department. While 79 percent of New Yorkers have received their primary series of shots, only 39.2 percent have received additional booster doses.
Queens is experiencing the strongest surge of the five boroughs. Per city Health Department data, the borough ranks first out of the five in new cases per day, although it ranks third for cases per 100,000 people. Woodhaven, Bellerose and Arverne lead all city ZIP codes in highest positive test rate, with seven Queens ZIP codes ranking in the top 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.