New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. High 54F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.