PlaNYC: Getting Sustainability Done last week became the fifth long-term strategic climate plan released by the city in four years, and Mayor Adams believes the green blueprint will help the Big Apple take its environmental efforts up a notch.
The goal is to make the city more resilient to the effects of climate change by protecting its infrastructure and finding greener modes of operating while also creating green jobs.
Adams said that steps have already been taken by passing Local Law 97, which aims to reduce building emissions throughout the city by 40 percent by 2030 to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
LL97, which is set to go into effect in 2024, will place a carbon cap on buildings that are 25,000 square feet or more and have fewer than 35 percent of rent-regulated units.
But the city’s plan goes well beyond apartment buildings.
“This plan is about ... making sure all New Yorkers have an opportunity to drive an electric vehicle, put up solar panels, or retrofit their home, no matter where they live or work,” Adams said in an April 20 statement.
PlaNYC proposes taking polluting vehicles off the streets, expanding recycling efforts, lowering emissions from food production and offering more affordable renewable energy options, according to Meera Joshi, deputy mayor for operations.
The city wants EV charging stations within a 2.5-mile radius of every New Yorker; it wants to recycle asphalt and implement a citywide curbside organics collection by 2024; and it plans to provide solar panel installation financing to low-income one- to four-family property owners.
The mayor wants to help relocate families who live near flood-prone areas while working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on world-class neighborhood-scale protection projects, and prepare public school students for the green industry via climate certification programs. He also wants reforms to the New York State Home Energy Assistance Program to help people with energy costs as more heat waves are expected in the coming years.
From 2012 to 2016, there were 130 heat stress hospitalizations in Queens, according to data from the city’s Department of Health, which said it could not provide more recent figures. On July 21, 2022, when it was 101 degrees, there were 24 heat-related emergency department visits citywide.
To reach the climate goals, the mayor wants to leverage existing federal and state funding for grants from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Inflation Reduction Act and the New York State Environmental Bond Act. The first bill authorizes funds for transit programs, the second invests in domestic energy production that promotes clean energy and the third devotes $4.2 billion to fund critical environmental restoration projects throughout the state in four categories: Water Quality & Resilient Infrastructure, Open Space Conservation & Recreation, Restoration & Flood Risk Reduction and Climate Change Mitigation. The latter act estimates the formation of 100,000 family-sustaining jobs.
The Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget will also lead an initiative that makes climate considerations in the city’s budget decision process and evaluates how spending actions contribute to meeting longer-term environmental agendas. The purpose is to understand the climate impact of the dollars spent, identify where investments are needed and champion forward-looking ventures to achieve a net-zero emissions goal.
The city will phase out capital spending on new fossil fuel equipment and infrastructure and introduce a citywide zoning text amendment to remove obstacles to deploying clean energy. It will also facilitate building retrofits for sustainability to eliminate barriers to electrification. By installing solar panels, greenifying roofs and using multiple forms of renewable energy on city-owned property, the city hopes by leading by example that the private sector will do the same.
The Real Estate Board of New York told the Queens Chronicle that it supports the city’s measures but many property owners would need more tools to be in compliance with the mayor’s carbon-neutral stance.
By 2024, more than 500 buildings could be out of compliance and be required to pay annual financial penalties that would be more than $50 million, according to REBNY, which represents 15,000 commercial, industrial and residential property owners citywide, including in Queens. That number is expected to surpass 2,500 by 2030, according to a study it commissioned by Level Infrastructure, a leading engineering consulting firm. In six years, financial penalties would exceed $230 million.
“REBNY supports Local Law 97’s goal of decarbonizing the built environment and our members have worked diligently to reduce emissions from their buildings,” the organization said in a statement. “However ... for many building owners, even significant investment in buildings will not be adequate to comply, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in annual penalties.”
REBNY said the government would need to step up its game for Local Law 97 to be a success.
“We look forward to working with policymakers to develop the additional tools needed to help owners realize the goals of the law,” REBNY added.
The group studied the measure’s impact on individual lawmakers’ districts.
Based on data from 2019, Council Speaker Adrienne Adams’ (D-Jamaica) District 28 had seven buildings that would have fallen out of compliance and would be on track to face $127,612 in fines or $18,230 per building, before redistricting, the lowest average in Queens. In 2030, there would have been 21 buildings fined $617,774 for not reaching climate goals.
Councilwoman Linda Lee’s (D-Oakland Gardens) District 23 would have faced fines of $5.1 million for 30 buildings or $171,154 per building, the borough’s highest average. In 2030, 80 buildings would have been charged $19.1 million in fines in her district.
The Rent Stabilization Association of NYC, the largest trade organization in the city dedicated to protecting the interests of the residential housing industry, said Local Law 97 would be impossible for owners to monitor and enforce a tenant’s energy conservation.
“For those buildings subject to Local Law 97, compliance will be difficult at best due to the high costs involved and the absence of incentives for tenants to conserve energy,” said Michael Tobman, RSA’s membership director. “There are no clear guidelines yet for owners to follow, and many of the required compliance changes are financially exorbitant.”
The budgeting process for the sustainability changes would take years to implement, according to Tobman.
“Currently, most owners don’t know what these requirements will be,” the membership director added.
Correction: REBNY believes that property owners need more tools to be in compliance with the city's green initiative, not more time.
