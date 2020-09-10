City Hall is all ready to move on after last week terminating talks over the developers’ proposal to remake a section of the Long Island city waterfront at Anable Basin.
YourLIC, a coalition of landowners and developers, had been working on a proposal since shortly after Amazon withdrew plans for a second corporate headquarters complex in February 2019 under heated opposition from area politicians and community groups.
Now a mixed-use, 28-acre development with commercial space, affordable housing, parks, improvements to drainage, sewers and sustainability and up to three schools proposed by four major developers and landowners in the Anable Basin area is off the table.
“We remain committed to Long Island City’s future as a thriving mixed use community,” Mitch Schwartz, deputy press secretary for Mayor de Blasio, said in an email to the Chronicle.
“That means supporting proposals that properly account for the development’s critical infrastructure needs and impacts, like open space, transportation and water and sewer,” he continued. “After extensive discussions with YourLIC developers, we are disappointed that the proposed project does not deliver on those requirements ... We’re going to hold private developers accountable to those goals. Queens deserves nothing less.”
The city would have less leverage should the developers and property owners take up so-called as-of-right projects that do not require extensive city approvals.
The proposal included many proposals for open space, water and sewer upgrades, though a spokesperson for the Department of City Planning said there was disagreement.
“The City asked the developers to invest in infrastructure improvements needed to support their 12 million SF proposed development, which can be directly on site or off site,” she said. “We asked them to commit to those investments which are typically born by developers, but they wanted to place the burden of what could be hundreds of millions on the public.”
On the future of the sites, Schwartz said the city will continue to explore how they can be responsive to the community’s needs.
In an email to the Chronicle last Friday, Plaxall Managing Director Paula Kirby said the company will continue looking out for its neighbors.
“Our family has been part of this community for 75 years and continues to believe in a vision for our Anable Basin property that builds on LIC’s history as a center of innovation, provides workforce and job opportunities, mixed-income housing, and a public waterfront at the Basin,” Kirby said. “Our family remains committed to that vision. And we will continue to work hand in hand with the community toward creating a better future for LIC residents, Queens and New York City.”
A spokesperson for Riverlinc, the formal name of the consortium, was far more direct.
“[W]e developed a proposal that would have brought high-quality permanent jobs, union representation, affordable housing, a seven-acre public park, resilient infrastructure improvements and an ambitious green energy strategy, three new public schools, and more to the ... waterfront. We believe now more than ever that building new commercial developments, especially outside of Manhattan, is critical to New York City’s future.
“It’s incredibly disappointing that when presented with the opportunity to bring 26,000 jobs to Queens that the City failed to do so – again.”
Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, was livid.
“I find the news coming out of City Hall to be incredulous,” Grech said. “The idea that despite the fact that the city and state are both broke, they are not willing to sit down and consider a well-thought-out economic development plan is beyond the pale.
“The age of Dr. No has to stop. And we should be grateful that there are developers that are still interested in investing in the city of New York.”
On the other side, Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) last week approved of the city’s decision on Twitter. He also had opposed the Amazon project.
Van Bramer’s office acknowledged receipt of requests for comment from the Chronicle, but did not respond otherwise.
