Following the culmination of a Fair Student Funding formula working group’s effort, Mayor Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks have selected two of the panel’s recommendations to propose.
They are recommending a weight be added to the funding formula for students in temporary housing and another for schools that have a higher concentration of students with needs including those with disabilities, English language learners and those living in poverty.
About $45 million would go to schools to help the students who are homeless and in turn help the influx of migrant students, and another $45 million would go to schools with high concentrations of students in need. The latter would touch approximately 300 schools across the city.
Fair Student Funding is the main source of money for most schools and is based on the number of students at a school and their specific needs.
The proposals must be approved by the Panel for Educational Policy.
The working group came into fruition last year after the PEP, which was previously a “rubber stamp” for the mayoral administration, rejected the funding model. A month later, the members approved it, with Banks, desperate not to hold up school budgets, promising that a group would review the formula.
“These changes, made as a direct result of the thoughtful work of the Fair Student Funding Working Group, are representative of New York City public schools’ commitment to working directly with our communities and putting into place genuine change to support our schools and our kids,” said Banks in a prepared statement.
“This was complicated work they took on, and I am so appreciative of the work of the Fair Student Funding Working Group and co-chairs Dia Bryant and Jasmine Gripper and am thrilled to be moving these recommendations forward.”
City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) applauded the recommendations taken by the administration and urged the DOE to continue convening the working group.
“The Fair Student Funding (FSF) formula has long been in need of reform to better support our students and school communities,” Adams said.
She continued, “We are also encouraged by changes to the budget appeal process and commitments to improve transparency around how DOE issues school budgets, so the public and government oversight entities are not left without basic information.”
The announcement included commitments to a budget appeals process more responsive to special education programming needs and increasing budget transparency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.