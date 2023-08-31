Students and parents may soon have to scramble for last-minute rides to school due to a possible bus drivers’ strike, described in an email sent to parents by the city schools Chief Operating Officer Emma Vadehra on Monday morning.
“This may impact your child’s transportation to school if your child uses yellow bus service to get to school. In the event of a strike, our top priority remains ensuring that every student, especially our most vulnerable, can continue attending their schools without interruption,” Vadehra wrote.
The announcement comes after Schools Chancellor David Banks warned parents about the potential for a bus strike at a parent advisory council meeting on Aug. 10.
At the time, Banks told members that negotiations were being held with the Amalgamated Transit Union, according to reports. He said a strike could affect between 85,000 and 150,000 students.
“NYC remains hopeful for a resolution where our dedicated bus drivers can continue their crucial role. Until then, we’re prepared to support all affected families. ... Every student deserves uninterrupted education, and we stand committed to that promise,” Banks wrote on Twitter.
“Ensuring our students can continue to go to school and learn every day is our top priority. We have a plan in place to help ensure that, even if a strike by school bus drivers does occur this fall, parents will still be able to get their kids to school with minimal interruptions,” said Mayor Adams in a tweet on Monday afternoon.
The possible strike, according to the email, could impact as many as half of the school bus routes.
“NYC Public Schools and the Mayor’s Office are monitoring the situation closely and working with our partners across the city to support a resolution, with the goal of avoiding the substantial impact a strike would have on our students and families,” the email said.
All families impacted by any strike will have the option of emergency MetroCards for both the student and caregiver. The cards will provide a total of four trips daily, from Monday through Friday between 5:30 a.m. and 8 p.m., according to the Department of Education.
Additionally, the DOE will provide prepaid rideshare services and offer reimbursement to students with disabilities who have transportation recommended on their Individualized Education Program or 504 Accommodation Plan, the email detailed. The planned reimbursement rate is 58 cents per mile, with a maximum reimbursement of $200 per day.
“All parties are working diligently towards a resolution, and it is our hope that these plans will not be necessary,” Vadehra wrote. “We are committed to supporting you and all of our families in all ways possible.”
The COO encouraged parents to monitor schools.nyc.gov/transportation for information on interruptions.
Parents can call 311 for updates on yellow bus service, and will be notified multiple times by the DOE in the event of a strike.
The DOE also addressed on its website safety concerns for students having to navigate to school.
“We are working with the city and our partners at the New York City Police Department to closely monitor this situation and to engage all necessary resources to ensure the safe commute of our students,” the web page reads. “In the event of a bus strike, NYPD will station additional transit officers where we anticipate increased numbers of students using public transportation and/or walking to school.”
Though Section 210 of the Taylor Law, also known as the Public Employees Fair Employment Act, prohibits New York public employees from striking, school bus drivers are not state or city employees. They are contracted by Local 1181, and therefore, a strike would not violate the law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.