City officials on Tuesday announced funding for 400 new preschool seats for special education students.
Mayor Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks said the initiative, which includes 65 service providers, is the precursor to having a seat for every special-needs preschooler in the city by spring.
The initial outlay, coupled with an additional 400 seats early in the 2023 calendar year, is expected to be $130 million over two years.
“I know from personal experience what it’s like not to have had the supports I needed to learn and thrive as child. For far too long, our young students living with disabilities have struggled in a system that hasn’t been fully able to meet them where they are,” Mayor Adams said in a press release sent by his office.
“Today, we’re changing that. This expansion ensures not only that our youngest are provided the resources they need to succeed, but that the educators and caretakers who serve them are paid fairly and at a rate worthy of the life shaping the work they do. This investment is long overdue, and I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked tirelessly to make this a reality.”
“For far too long, children with disabilities and their families have been overlooked by a system that was not built with them in mind,” Banks added. “Our vision for early childhood education sees all children.”
Banks said his team has been focusing on children living with disabilities.
“We are deeply committed to establishing early childhood education that works for all New York City families,” the chancellor said. “A truly accessible, high-quality, and sustainable program that equitably serves our children living with disabilities. Bright starts begin at birth, and I am proud that Deputy Chancellor Dr. Ahmed and the Division of Early Childhood Education are dedicated to creating a truly inclusive early childhood system that will set our children up for success for generations to come.”
Funding is included to recruit, train and retain the necessary staffing to the program. Class days will be lengthened to bring them more in line with other pre-K programs.
