Never mind.
The city’s plan to move around homeless residents from the Upper West Side and women from the LIC Plaza Hotel in Long Island City is on hold.
“We’re going to look at the whole system, again led by our Corporation Counsel Jim Johnson and [Social Services] Commissioner Banks, and then determine the next steps from there,” Mayor de Blasio said Monday.
De Blasio drew criticism when he announced last week that hundreds of homeless men would be transferred from a hotel on the Upper West Side, with his detractors saying he was appealing to wealthier residents who had called for the homeless to be removed from the area, which would lead to the homeless being shifted around the city.
“By moving men out of The Lucerne Hotel for no real reason other than the people on the UWS were complaining — it’s causing a domino effect,” Councilman Stephen Levin (D-Brooklyn) tweeted Sept. 12.
The mayor said women at the LIC Plaza Hotel would be moved.
“I’ll tell you the complaints I heard originally, as I said, Southeast Queens, I heard them at Queensbridge Houses when I was out there a few months ago, I went out and saw for myself and the Upper West Side last week, and what I saw was not acceptable,” de Blasio said last week.
But some saw de Blasio’s comments on Queensbridge, the city’s largest housing project, as a way to cover up for the situation on the Upper West Side.
“When the mayor says he did this to be responsive to Queensbridge residents, that’s a lie,” Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) told NY1 Monday. “This is a smokescreen to protect the outrageous, outrageous cave to wealthy, white folks who couldn’t stand having homeless individuals living in their community.”
Dozens of protesters went to Gracie Mansion last Sunday in support of the hundreds of men who would have been moved out of the Lucerne Hotel.
The city had been moving homeless residents out of hotels but then changed course because of the coronavirus crisis.
“As the city is getting healthier, as in fact our shelter census has gone down surprisingly, we now have an opportunity to get people back to the shelters where they can get more support,” de Blasio said Monday, adding, “But remember those temporary assignments to hotels, they were meant to be temporary from the beginning. And the best place to support someone who is homeless is in a shelter with the services they need.”
