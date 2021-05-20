An unidentified man was hospitalized for evaluation last Saturday afternoon after allegedly attacking two city Parks and Recreation workers at MacDonald Park in Forest Hills.
A witness who asked not to be identified told the Chronicle that the incident took place at about 1 p.m. He was relaxing in the park after going for a run.
“I heard somebody yelling at the workers,” he said. “He was yelling, ‘Why are you working on a Saturday? Why are you making noise and disturbing everyone?’”
After momentarily backing off, the man allegedly approached a worker using a weed wacker.
“Then he sucker-punched the guy in the face,” said the witness, who then began taking video. The man then approached the witness and told him to delete the video before backing off. Police arrived shortly afterward.
He said the man demanded to be taken to the 112th Precinct once officers began talking about bringing him to a hospital.
The NYPD confirmed that the man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens for psychological evaluation.
Capt. Joseph Cappelmann, commanding officer of the 112th Precinct, told the Chronicle that there had been no arrests yet as the only complaint thus far had been from a man who came by later in the day to say the man had harassed him while he was playing chess in the park. The NYPD said Wednesday that there had been no new developments.
A spokesperson for Parks and Recreation confirmed that the attacks took place.
“The safety of our staff is our top priority,” the spokesperson said in an email. “Unfortunately, two of our staff members were assaulted while on duty at MacDonald Park last Saturday and we’re happy to report that no major injuries were sustained.”
She said the department will continue to cooperate with police as they investigate.
