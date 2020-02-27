City and federal officials are continuing their investigations into the death of a construction worker who was killed last Thursday when a building undergoing demolition in Jamaica partially collapsed.
David Johnson, was working on a building at 147-07 94 Ave., located between Sutphin Boulevard and 148th Street. The site is around the corner from the Long Island Rail Road’s Jamaica Station.
Another worker was injured in the collapse.
The city’s Department of Buildings has issued a stop-work order for the site.
“Any loss of life on a construction site is a tragedy, and our engineers and inspectors are already on-site conducting a thorough investigation,” DOB Commissioner Melanie La Rocca said in statement emailed to the Chronicle the day of the incident.
“We want to assure the families of the victims that we will hold all responsible parties accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”
Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, an agency under the U.S. Department of Labor, also responded immediately to the scene according to OSHA spokesman James Lally.
“OSHA was notified of this incident and has opened inspections with general contractor Artimus Construction and subcontractor Cole Partners Inc.,” Lally told the Chronicle in an email. “The purpose of an OSHA inspection is to determine whether or not there have been any violations of OSHA workplace safety and health standards.”
Lally wrote that the agency does not comment on the status of open cases, and that the agency has up to six months to complete its investigation.
Demolition of the three-story building was first permitted on Nov. 25 of last year
According to the DOB a stop-work order at a neighboring lot, located at 147-05 94 Ave., did not prevent the demolition from taking place.
The site where the accident occurred also is classified as a so-called Site Safety Job, where under city law all workers must have at least 30 hours of safety training.
City property tax records state that the property is owned by Land & Sea Development Corp. The website openleis.com lists the corporation’s registered address as the building undergoing demolition, and a Jamaica post office box as its headquarters address.
A message left with Cole Partners Inc. was not returned.
The accident comes after the DOB reported a reduction of more than 20 percent in construction site incidents and worker injuries in 2019 compared to 2018.
Richard Heaton contributed to this story.
