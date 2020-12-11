City opens vaccine command center, expects first doses next week

Mayor de Blasio announced Friday the establishment of a vaccine command center, run jointly by the Racial Inclusion and Equity taskforce and Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, that will open in Manhattan on Monday.
The plan involves using NYCHA space and NYC Health + Hospitals clinics to vaccinate priority populations, with a focus on targeting racial demographics hardest hit by the pandemic.
“We know the pain that families went through was magnified for so many families in this crisis because of these fundamental inequalities, and we need to confront them and overcome them. So, how we distribute this vaccine is part of righting those wrongs and that means prioritizing the 27 neighborhoods of this city that bore the brunt of this crisis,” Mayor de Blasio said at the Friday press event.
The agencies will also attempt to build a network of trusted community messengers from NYCHA residents, community partners, and faith leaders to keep communities around the city informed about the rollout of the vaccine.
The effort will prioritize outreach in 27 neighborhoods citywide, where officials will lead a series of virtual conversations on the vaccine. The list includes 13 ZIP codes in Queens stretching over parts of South Ozone Park, Briarwood, Jamaica, Jamaica Hills, Jamaica Estates, South Jamaica, Hollis, St. Albans, Springfield Gardens, Astoria, Long Island City, Sunnyside, Corona, North Corona, Arverne, Broad Channel, Belle Harbor, Rockaway Park, Edgemere and Far Rockaway.
The goal of the command center is to coordinate the vaccine response between public and private providers including urgent care clinics, pharmacies, hospitals and community vaccination sites.
“Part of why we are having a command center in place is of course, again, the massive logistical effort now, controlling the operational dynamics and making sure they're effective, but it's also to have a single point of contact where the information comes out, the confirmation [of information so that] that people [know] what's happening, the consistent transparency and the troubleshooting,” de Blasio said.
The city is expected to receive 465,000 doses of the vaccine by the beginning of January. With the FDA expected to issue an emergency authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine by this weekend, DOHMH First Deputy Commissioner Dr. Torian Easterling hopes that the vaccines would be available by next week, he said at the Friday press event.
Gov. Cuomo reiterated at his own press conference Friday that he expects to begin deploying the first shipment of Pfizer vaccine for an estimated 170,000 people in the state as early as next week.
Also appearing with the mayor, DOHMH Senior Advisor Jay Varma explained how the vaccine needs to be given in two doses. Three weeks after getting the first dose recipients will come back to finalize the treatment.
