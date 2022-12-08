A newly opened free Wi-Fi center could bring greater high-speed internet access to Southeast Queens.
The city Office of Technology and Innovation, in coordination with the city Department for the Aging and LinkNYC, on Friday announced the opening of the Queens Gigabit Center, a free high-speed Wi-Fi hub, at the Allen Community Senior Citizens Center.
The Allen Community location is the third such center to open in the city this year, following spots in Manhattan and the Bronx. The city plans to open Staten Island and Brooklyn locations as well.
The Queens facility will only be available to those with access to the Allen Community Senior Citizens Center, according to an OTI spokesperson. He said users may not “just walk in off the street.”
LinkNYC CEO Nick Colvin, however, says the fiber optic groundwork laid to make the center operational could benefit the surrounding community.
“Part of what we’re doing here at LinkNYC is run new fiberoptic cable to each and every location, bringing new fiber backbone into neighborhoods that didn’t have it before,” he said. “We don’t provide consumer services, but what we can do is lease that fiber to organizations that do provide consumer services.
“Building out that infrastructure increases the availability of services in the communities that we come to.”
Colvin also said the company plans to install “links,” the upright stanchions on which users can make phone calls and connect to Wi-Fi, along Linden Boulevard.
As part of the Queens Gigabit initiative, the Hugh O’Kane Electric Co. pledged a donation of $5,000 toward the purchase of tablets for use by the seniors at the Allen Center.
“When anyone does anything in communities, particularly communities like this one, to just equal the playing field, to bring technology at the level many other communities enjoy, it is a gift,” Department for the Aging Commissioner Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez said.
City Chief Technology Officer Matthew Fraser said Wi-Fi access could help break the social isolation among older adults seen in the age of the pandemic.
“When you can’t communicate and talk to the people that you love, or you can’t communicate and talk to anyone, and they can’t come in to see you, you don’t feel like a person,” he said.
“What we did here today ... is more than just bringing connectivity to the aging community. It’s giving you fair access, so if you’re ever in a position like that again, you can communicate,” he added.
Colvin said LinkNYC will bring digital literacy programming to the Allen Senior Citizens Center through partnerships in the coming year.
Throughout Queens, 22 percent of households do not have any broadband connection, per the OTI.
“In this era full of advances in connectivity and technology, the digital divide is still leaving far too many families behind, while worsening inequities across the spectrum of society,” Borough President Donovan Richards said in a statement. “Bridging such a divide means connecting all our families to countless economic, educational, and communal opportunities, and I look forward to all the good that the Queens Gigabit Center will do for our borough.”
