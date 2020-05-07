New Yorkers who have had to miss work because they were stricken with COVID-19 can claim paid sick leave and use the city’s Call Center to obtain the necessary medical documentation, according to a statement issued Thursday by the office of city Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot.
“If you have COVID-19 or have symptoms of the virus, use the sick leave you are entitled to and protect your fellow New Yorkers by staying home,” Barbot said. “If you need the necessary medical documentation to claim paid sick leave, just call (855) 491-2667 and get connected to our call center.”
Last week Barbot issued a commissioner’s order detailing the process for New Yorkers who missed work because they tested positive for COVID-19 or were sick with the disease to put in a claim for paid sick leave from their employer under New York State’s COVID-19 paid sick leave law.
The order applies to healthcare workers and both essential and nonessential employees in other fields.
The link, https://www1.nyc.gov/assets/doh/downloads/pdf/imm/covid-19-paid-sick-leave-order.pdf, includes the commisioners order and three forms that will help workers document their claim for reasons such as testing positive for the virus, being exposed to someone who has tested positive and other reasons.
New Yorkers can check if they are qualified to claim paid sick leave and obtain the documentation they need by calling the Health Department at 1 (855) 491-2667. Visit paidfamilyleave.ny.gov/covid19 for more information about the state law.
For additional questions, see the Health Department’s FAQs online at nyc.gov and, if needed, direct any remaining questions about how to obtain the necessary medical documentation to the city’s Call Center.
For New Yorkers who need a healthcare provider, NYC Health + Hospitals provides care to all, regardless of immigration status, insurance status or ability to pay. Call (844) NYC-4NYC (692-4692) or 311.
