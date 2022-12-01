Looking to make a few extra bucks this winter?
The city Department of Transportation has you covered: The agency is hiring snow laborers to help remove ice and snow from bus stops, fire hydrants, crosswalks and more as the city prepares for winter weather.
Laborers will be paid $17 per hour, and, after working for 40 hours in a week, will see their wages go up to $25.50 per hour.
Applicants must be 18 or older, be eligible to work in the United States and be capable of heavy physical work.
Registration appointments, which may be booked at nyc.gov/html/dot/html/about/snow-removal-laborers, are available at various DOT locations throughout the borough. Those include 139-09 Brookville Blvd. in Rosedale, 32-11 Harper St. in Willets Point, 78-88 Park Drive East in Flushing and 5-40 44 Drive and 42-00 Vernon Blvd. in Long Island City.
Applicants should bring two 1-by-1/2 inch photos of themselves, two forms of ID with copies, a Social Security card and proof of having gotten at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
