The city is nearing an agreement to extend temporary housing to residents of South Ozone Park who still cannot return to homes damaged by a sewage backup in November.
Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) announced the development last week in a statement from her office, which was sent to cancel a press conference planned in support of the residents scheduled for March 13, the date that several would have faced being kicked out of their temporary lodgings.
“We have made great strides with the administration this morning and will cancel today’s presser,” Adams’ office said in a statement emailed to the Chronicle.
Housing now will extend into April. Adams also has been calling for the city to begin air quality and mold testing along with its repair work on all affected homes; to expedite reimbursement claims by homeowners; and to provide mental health counseling for those who might need the help.
A massive sewer main, 42 inches in diameter, collapsed on Thanksgiving weekend, causing torrents of raw sewage to flood into about 70 homes in the rectangle formed by Rockaway Boulevard to the north; 150th Street and Baisley Pond Park to the east; North Conduit Avenue to the south; and the northbound service road to the Van Wyck Expressway to the west.
City officials initially speculated that the cause was due to homeowners in the area pouring grease down their drains, which can lead to massive clogs. It was three weeks before the city’s Department of Environmental Protection, which oversees the sewers, acknowledged responsibility.
The city ultimately decided to bypass the break, which is buried deep in the ground, rather than try to repair it.
