NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison couldn’t hide his personal sadness Tuesday when discussing the arrests in the March 12 death of Gudelia Vallinas, 37, in a stray-bullet gang-related shooting March 12.
“The way we were able to get those individuals and apprehend them was through CrimeStoppers,” Harrison said at a press event hosted by Mayor de Blasio. “People came forward. There was frustration. And somebody said, ‘I’m not going to take it anymore.’”
Harrison is being credited by the mayor as being the chef architect of a number of new and expanded anti-crime and anti-gun violence initiatives that are being put forth as the warmer weather approaches.
De Blasio said the city’s Safe Summer NYC initiative is designed to reduce crime and shootings through the cooperation of “community, cops and courts.”
“We all know that investing in our neighborhoods increases public safety,” de Blasio said. “We know investing in our young people, it makes a huge difference. We know it’s an essential part in bringing the community and police together.”
The mayor said the Summer All Out program will move 200 officers from administrative assignments to beef up patrols in areas with the highest levels of gun violence. The city also will double the size of the Cure Violence workforce from 325 to 650, and expand it to 31 sites. Summer Youth Employment slots will more than double from 800 to 2,000.
Outside the city, the mayor said officials will continue to push Congress for stronger gun legislation. He also said the state needs to seriously reform its parole system to provide parolees with the support, jobs and housing they need.
Harrison also said Operation Ceasefire will continue to work with the community to ratchet up the pressure on the small number of people who drive violent crime in the city.
“If you just look at the shootings and the violence we’ve had year-to-date, a lot of it happens to be through gang-motivated violence,” the chief said. “Ceasefire is a strategy of working with the community, to let gang members know we’re not going to take it anymore.”
He said police are looking for people to come forward by reporting illegal guns to a new hotline at 1 (866) GUN STOP (486-7867), where people can get financial rewards for their tips.
District Attorney Melinda Katz and Borough President Donovan Richards both said the continued partnership between the NYPD and its neighborhoods is a key to the effort.
“We’re not going to prosecute our way out of the shootings and rise in shootings that are happening in New York City,” Katz said.
“There’s no contradiction in asking for safe streets and fair policing,” said Richards, also speaking of Vallinas, who was a mother of two when she was shot near the Woodside Houses.
“The family came back and said, ‘We don’t want to be back here again,’” he said. The people closest to the pain are the ones who know what the solutions are.”
He was pleased that the Cure Violence program now will expand to the Woodside Houses and the Astoria Houses.
“That’s going to be a game changer in that neighborhood,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.