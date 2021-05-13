As part of its annual Streets Week! agenda, a set of transit, traffic safety and open space policy announcements, the de Blasio administration committed to reducing the speed limit along 45 miles of streets in 11 locations in the outer boroughs Monday.
Department of Transportation officials said that they targeted roadways with the highest rates of crashes in the city.
New speed limits will go into effect over the coming weeks after speed-limit signs are posted. After the new signs go up, drivers will be given a grace period of 60 days to adjust. Speed cameras located along any of these streets will be reprogrammed.
Six streets in Queens will be affected, the majority of them in the southern part of the borough. The changes are as follows:
• The speed on 4.3 miles of Woodhaven Boulevard from Queens to Rockaway boulevards will be reduced from 30 to 25 mph.
• The speed on 2.5 miles of Cross Bay Boulevard from Rockaway Boulevard to the Cross Bay North Boulevard Bridge will be reduced from 30/40 to 25/35 mph.
• The speed of 3.1 miles on the Van Wyck Service Road from 135th Avenue to Queens Boulevard will be reduced from 30 to 25 mph.
• The speed on 3.9 miles of Astoria Boulevard from 111th to 8th streets will be reduced from 30 to 25 mph.
• The speed on 5.3 miles of South Conduit Avenue from Sutter Avenue to the Sunrise Highway will be reduced from 35 to 30 mph.
• The speed on 6.6 miles of North Conduit Avenue from Sutter Avenue to the Sunrise Highway will be reduced from 35 to 30 mph.
