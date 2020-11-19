A pilot program unveiled by the city Nov. 10 will see Mental Health Teams with social workers and medics responding to calls of people in mental distress, only dispatching NYPD officers if a person has a weapon or is behaving violently.
“Treating mental health crises as mental health challenges and not public safety ones is the modern and more appropriate approach,” said Chirlane McCray, the city’s first lady who runs ThriveNYC, a program designed to promote mental health.
She said of more than 170,000 mental health calls to 911 last year, most were people who just needed help and that people with psychiatric concerns are more likely to be victims or to harm themselves.
“Our goal, overall, is to prevent these crises from happening but when they do we want to provide better and more compassionate support,” McCray said.
But the announcement of the plan was met with some criticism.
“Police officers know that we cannot single-handedly solve our city’s mental health disaster, but this plan will not do that, either,” said New York City Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch in a statement. “It will undoubtedly put our already-overtaxed EMS colleagues in dangerous situations without police support.”
He said an overhaul of the mental healthcare system is needed to help people earlier.
“On that front, the de Blasio administration has done nothing but waste time and money with ThriveNYC and similar programs,” Lynch said. “We have no confidence that this long-delayed plan will produce any better results.”
The pilot program will launch in two neighborhoods in February 2021, with the goal of eventually going all across the city.
“This is something new,” Mayor de Blasio said at the Nov. 10 event. “We have to get it right from the beginning so that it can become something much bigger for the city of New York and for people who need our help.”
FDNY First Deputy Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said the program will greatly improve mental healthcare for New Yorkers in need. She said the FDNY is partnering with Health + Hospitals, the NYPD and ThriveNYC to identify two communities at risk and, over the next few months, develop protocols and develop training.
“The safety of our members and of the public is paramount, so in those cases where the police are needed to protect lives they will also be a part of our response,” Kavanagh said.
However, the union leader representing FDNY EMTs voiced his concerns.
“This is a highly dangerous situation to put EMTs and paramedics at,” Local 2507 President Oren Barzilay said in a statement, also telling CBS, “On a daily basis, our members get assaulted as is, with the police presence.”
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) is another critic of the program.
“In the heat of the moment, how exactly does a 911 operator determine whether an EDP has a weapon or is behaving violently? Sending EMS/EMT and/or mental health workers blindly into danger is a recipe for disaster,” he tweeted.
Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD detective sergeant who teaches at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told the Chronicle he was part of hundreds of calls as a cop and supervisor.
“You’ve got a lump in your throat every time you go to one of these things because you have no idea what you’re walking into. You have no idea,” he said last Friday, adding, “These things can turn ugly on you in a matter of seconds.”
Giacalone remembered one instance as a cop when he went to a house because a mother said her son was not taking his medications. The officers arrived and the 6-foot, 5-inch, 350-pound man tried throwing himself out a window. “Once you walk into that person’s house or apartment, there’s no going back,” he said.
Giacalone said there are times people finally calm down until they go outside and see the ambulance waiting to take them away.
“Then we get to the ambulance, they see the ambulance and, all of a sudden, game on ... All hell breaks loose,” Giacalone said.
The retired detective said the situations for responders will not be like talking to a client in an office on a one-on-one basis. “This isn’t a sterile environment like they’re used to,” Giacalone said. “This isn’t their office, this isn’t a hospital where it’s a controlled environment. Going into people’s homes where danger lurks behind every curtain.”
Giacalone added, “De Blasio has the anti-Midas touch. Everything he touches turns to garbage.”
