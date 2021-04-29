New York City hit its single-day vaccine peak April 8, but the number of administered doses has been drastically declining each day since.
Vaccines are becoming more available, but distribution has slowed as the city seemingly hit a point of hesitancy — on April 27, only 31,700 people were inoculated, which was about 83,600 less than the April 8 peak. The last time so few jabs were administered was Feb. 22.
In an effort to get shots in arms, Mayor de Blasio announced last week that appointments were no longer required at city vaccination sites. Previously, the privilege had only been extended to older citizens, which proved to be successful. With the process simplified, de Blasio expected a higher volume of residents going to get their vaccines.
However, the number of daily vaccines continued to decrease even in the days following de Blasio’s announcement.
Gov. Cuomo followed the city’s suit, and decided beginning April 29 all eligible adults could walk into state sites, as well.
“We’re getting closer and closer to reaching herd immunity and defeating COVID every single day, but we must continue to focus on fair and equitable vaccine distribution so that no New Yorker is left behind,” Cuomo said in a statement. “We are doing everything we can to make getting a vaccine as easy as possible, and I urge everyone to do their part and get vaccinated so we can protect all the progress we have made so far and begin our return to a new normal.”
As of April 27, 45 percent of New Yorkers statewide have received at least one dose of the vaccine, Cuomo said, though the number is well below what is needed to achieve herd immunity. Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy data suggests 70 percent of the population would need to be immune in order to achieve herd immunity, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is uncertain what the true percentage is — instead, the CDC’s website states that vaccinations are a safer way to build protection than waiting for the surrounding population to reach immunity.
In addition to making the process simpler, the city is looking for ways to incentivize the public into getting its shots. For example, the city is partnering with the American Museum of Natural History to offer free admission for themselves and up to four guests to those who get inoculated at the Central Park site, which began hosting a vaccination hub April 23.
The city Health Department is also turning toward clinicians and healers across New York for help — Commissioner Dave Chokshi wrote a letter asking professionals to entice loved ones and patients to get their shots, and spread facts on the vaccine’s effectiveness.
“Your strong recommendation is a critical factor in whether your patients will be vaccinated against COVID-19. Together we can save lives and prevent further suffering,” Chokshi wrote.
In response to a question about further incentivization programs, a spokesperson from the city Health Department told the Chronicle it is “developing a number of strategies to make getting vaccinated even easier.”
