Relatively new bike lanes in Forest Hills are getting some brand-new additions as the city seeks to improve safety along the green trails.
New concrete barriers and plastic “quick curbs” have been added to the lanes on the eastbound side in an effort by the city’s Department of Transportation to “harden” bike lanes in an effort to improve the safety of trails that run adjacent to moving motor vehicle traffic.
Westbound work has not yet begun, but is coming, according to Peter Beadle, co-chairman of the Transportation, Public Transit and Street Safety Committee at Community Board 6. The Queens office of the DOT presented a status update on the hardening project to CB 6 on Nov. 9.
“It’s the same bike lanes; no change to the existing pathway,” Beadle told the Chronicle. What the DOT is doing is placing concrete barricades in certain spots — not uniformly, there are gaps — in certain spots.
The quick curbs, he said are long, continuous plastic curbs that have large plastic bollards affixed to them.
Beadle said they are “more robust” than delineators, or plastic rods that are affixed to the pavement every 10 to 15 feet.
City officials introduced the so-called Better Barriers program back in June.
Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, at the rollout, said it is “an example of the innovative ways we are addressing traffic safety and improving our cycling network.”
Mayor Adams and Borough President Donovan Richards also have voiced their support for the changes.
In Community District 6 they have been put in place along Queens Boulevard between Eliot Avenue and Yellowstone Boulevard. Beadle said while he cannot speak for Board 6 — “We haven’t had a vote on it” — he personally favors the changes.
“We’ve had questions and concerns raised, which the DOT answered before our committee and the board,” he said. “They’re not perfect, not even for cyclists. There are some concerns. But I drive my car. I ride the express bus when the weather is bad. And, of course, I bike. And what I have seen from all three modes of transportation is that things are actually better.”
He said that includes some busy commercial strips, which abound on both sides of Queens Boulevard.
Beadle said he has seen a reduction in double-parking, as backed up drivers and honking horns tend to move people along.
“I think it’s working,” he said.
