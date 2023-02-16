The city last week received some qualified good news about the 2023-24 budget that is in negotiations, as well as projected deficits for the following three years.
The city’s Independent Budget Office in a 24-page report released Feb. 9, said the city will end the present fiscal year with a surplus of $4.9 billion, or $2.8 billion more than was estimated by Mayor Adams in his preliminary budget plan released on Jan. 12.
The IBO report estimates $1.8 billion more in tax revenues than the mayor’s Office of Management and Budget forecast last month. It also estimates city-funded spending line items will come in about $1 billion less than projected a month ago.
The IBO also is forecasting a budget surplus for the fiscal 2024 budget, which must be approved by Mayor Adams and the City Council and must be in place by July 1.
The office also said out-year deficits projected by the administration last month should come down substantially.
“IBO assumes the city will prepay some of next year’s expenses with this year’s surplus, resulting in a surplus of $2.6 billion in fiscal year 2024,” the report states. “After 2024, IBO projects gaps of $2.8 billion, $3.9 billion and $2.9 billion in fiscal years 2025, 2026 and 2027, respectively. These gaps, while not insubstantial, are well within the range the city has closed in the past.”
The administration’s last projections for out-year deficits were at $5 billion for FY 2025 and $6.5 billion for 2026.
The report states that the largest risk to its forecast “likely” will be the unsettled contracts with the vast majority of the city’s labor unions that are being negotiated.
“According to the OMB, there is enough funding in the city’s labor reserve for annual 1.25 percent wage increases,” the IBO says. “Actual increases are expected to be higher, given both the pattern in the most recent civilian contract settlements, which included three annual increases of 2.0 percent, 2.25 percent and 3.0 percent, along with inflation averaging 8 percent during calendar year 2022.” The IBO estimates that an average raise of 1 percent across the board would cost an additional $362 million in FY 2024 if all the contracts kick in on July 1 of this year.
Other red flags are in the existing spending plan, which runs through June 30; the city, unlike the federal government, cannot end its fiscal year with red ink in its ledgers.
The Department of Education will require an estimated $306 million more in city funds this year than is budgeted, a figure expected to grow to $905 million in the fiscal year beginning in July and to $1.5 billion two years later in FY 2026.
The city will need another $5 million before the end of this fiscal year to pay for recurring education expenses that now are being covered by expiring federal Covid-19 aid. It could reach $881 million by July 2025.
Overtime already has exceeded budgeted amounts for this year in some departments.
Police Department overtime for the budget ending June 30 is already $369 million more than allocated. While $109 million has been offset by cuts in other portions of the NYPD personnel services line item, an additional $260 million is needed this year, with similar numbers trending out in future years.
The IBO estimates FDNY overtime next year will require $115 million more than the administration has budgeted. The city also is expected to need an additional $31 million this year for Department of Correction OT.
While Department of Sanitation overtime looks to be coming in under budget this year, the IBO estimates that the DSNY must add $58 million this coming year and in out-year budgets.
Then there are the present and projected costs for housing and caring for more than 40,000 immigrants seeking asylum who have come to the city since 2022.
“The city budgeted $1 billion in federal funding in 2023 to reimburse the city for costs of providing services to this population,” the report cites. “The federal government has only authorized $800 million for asylum seeker expenses nationally, and the share that will come to New York City remains unknown.”
The IBO projects $609 million in costs for asylum seekers for shelter alone this year and $852 million next year. Assuming 29 percent cost sharing with the state, the city’s totals come to $432 million and $605 million respectively.
“An influx of asylum seekers beyond our current forecast would increase this estimate, as would a reduction in the proposed state funding,” the IBO says. “Conversely, any federal reimbursement that does come would reduce the city’s costs.”
The city already is allocating $120 million for nonshelter costs and $303 million for NYC Health + Hospitals for medical care, all budgeted as being covered by federal funding.
